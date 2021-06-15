Did you miss out on ComplexLand last year (or are you excited to return to the virtual world)? Good news: ComplexLand is back in a new, 2.0 version with more drops, activations, and features to take your virtual experience to the next level.

Running from 11 a.m. PST on Wednesday, June 16, through 7 p.m. PST on Friday, June 18, ComplexLand 2.0 boasts NFTs, collectibles, a new marketplace, and much, much more. Whether you participated in the 2020 events or are venturing out into the virtual world for the first time this year, there are a few things to know in order to make the most of your experience. Here are the essentials on the shops, drops, and other features in this quick overview of all the things that make ComplexLand 2.0 a can’t-miss event.

ComplexLand takes place from June 16 to June 18. For more info and access, sign up at complexland.com.