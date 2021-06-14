The year 2020 had people spending more time in their homes than ever before. As a result, it also inspired plenty of people to spruce up their personal spaces. Custom rugs became trendy. Others took a deep dive into the world of vintage chairs from the likes Herman Miller, Knoll, and Vitra. But the reality is, not everyone has the proper living space or budget to own one of these beautifully crafted pieces. For those who love the look of a Panton chair, but can’t own one, 28-year-old designer Hayato Arai has created the perfect alternative.

Arai has fused two of his favorite hobbies, clothing and luxury furniture, to create unique workwear pants for Hayato, his eponymous label and one of Complex’s “Brands to Watch” making an appearance at ComplexLand this year (June 16-18). The designer’s interest in furniture began before the pandemic, though, sparked by the realization that now he could actually afford these particular items to construct his most ideal living space at this time in his life.

“I started before quarantine, but when you stay in the crib all you see is the furniture. It surrounds you,” says Arai, who notes he chose to start with workwear pants as the canvas for his creations because it’s what he would want to wear. In fact, he wears them every day. “The shapes are made for people’s bodies. The pants are made for people’s bodies too. It’s mixing those two to create beautiful shapes.”