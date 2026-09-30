Post Malone, Rosé, and Rami Malek Among Saint Laurent's Celebrity Guests for Paris Fashion Week

Key Takeaways
- Saint Laurent presented its Spring/Summer 2027 womenswear collection beneath the Eiffel Tower, marking Anthony Vaccarello’s 10th anniversary as artistic director.
- Post Malone, Rosé, Rami Malek, Zoë Kravitz, Kate Moss, and Donatella Versace led the star-packed guest list.
- Guests embraced the house's dark, sleek aesthetic with black tailoring, lace, sheer details, and dramatic silhouettes.
Post Malone, Rosé, and Rami Malek were just a few of the stars who showed up to see Saint Laurent's Paris Fashion Week runway show.
On Tuesday (September 29), the famous fashion house set up shop beneath the Eiffel Tower, staging its Womenswear Spring/Summer 2027 collection at the Fontaine du Trocadéro.
Designed by Anthony Vaccarello, the show pulled one of the deepest guest lists of the season to the Paris landmark. Zoë Kravitz, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Kate Moss were also in attendance, as was Posty's fiancée Christy Lee.
The rest of the room ran just as wide: Zoë Saldaña, Eddie Redmayne with wife Hannah Bagshawe, Donatella Versace, Mark Ronson, Carla Bruni, Catherine Deneuve, Natalia Dyer and Laura Harrier.
Arrivals leaned hard into the label's sleek, dark signature, with black tailoring, lace, sheer panels and dramatic silhouettes moving through the crowd in near-uniform fashion.
That crowd also counted Iris Law, Amelia Gray Hamlin, Gabbriette, Georgia May Jagger, Adele Exarchopoulos, Archie Madekwe, Alisha Boe, Mason Thames and Evan Ross.
The show carried a second meaning for Vaccarello, who has led the house founded by Yves Saint Laurent in 1961 since taking over as artistic director in 2016. Tuesday's collection landed on his 10-year anniversary.
Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2027 runs through October 6, closing out the international fashion month circuit.