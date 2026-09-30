Post Malone, Rosé, and Rami Malek Among Saint Laurent's Celebrity Guests for Paris Fashion Week

Post Malone, Rosé, and Rami Malek were just a few of the stars who showed up to see Saint Laurent's Paris Fashion Week runway show.

On Tuesday (September 29), the famous fashion house set up shop beneath the Eiffel Tower, staging its Womenswear Spring/Summer 2027 collection at the Fontaine du Trocadéro.

Designed by Anthony Vaccarello, the show pulled one of the deepest guest lists of the season to the Paris landmark. Zoë Kravitz, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Kate Moss were also in attendance, as was Posty's fiancée Christy Lee.