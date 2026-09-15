Louis Vuitton Takes the Scenic Route In Flight Mode F/W 2026 Collection

Louis Vuitton takes women’s fashion on a journey in the brand’s Fall/Winter 2026 Flight Route collection.

Dedicated to “the Art of Travel,” the collection, now available for pre-order online and in retailers, includes seasonal garments, footwear and accessories like leather goods and luggage. Among statement styles are those that range from cable knit tops, wide-leg pants, sleeveless capes and peacoats to keep fashionable travelers covered. Returning are several essential bags: the Low Key, Express, the Side Trunk and Neverfull.