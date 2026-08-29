CELINE Unveils Hiver 2026 Campaign Months After Paris Fashion Week Debut

CELINE has unveiled its Hiver 2026 campaign putting the elegant creative direction of Michael Rider in front of the public for the first time since its March runway debut.

The imagery builds on Rider's third collection for the house, which he showed at the Institut de France in Paris on March 7. Key pieces include cropped kick-flare trousers, fitted long overcoats with French peacoat adaptations for men, leather jackets, and layered knitwear.

Styling throughout places sweaters tied over tailored jackets, stacked shirt collars, and trouser hems that open at the ankle around boots. Oversized scarf knots, unconventional headpieces, and deliberately mismatched ring stacking introduces a contrast against the sophisticated silhouettes.