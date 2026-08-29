CELINE Unveils Hiver 2026 Campaign Months After Paris Fashion Week Debut

Key Takeaways
- CELINE unveiled its Hiver 2026 campaign, bringing Michael Rider's third collection for the house to stores after its March debut in Paris.
- Slim overcoats, cropped kick-flare trousers, leather jackets, layered knits, oversized scarves, and mismatched rings balance polished tailoring with eccentric styling.
- Rider framed the collection around "intuition over strategy," describing CELINE as "a mix of old and new that feels urgent and dreamy."
CELINE has unveiled its Hiver 2026 campaign putting the elegant creative direction of Michael Rider in front of the public for the first time since its March runway debut.
The imagery builds on Rider's third collection for the house, which he showed at the Institut de France in Paris on March 7. Key pieces include cropped kick-flare trousers, fitted long overcoats with French peacoat adaptations for men, leather jackets, and layered knitwear.
Styling throughout places sweaters tied over tailored jackets, stacked shirt collars, and trouser hems that open at the ankle around boots. Oversized scarf knots, unconventional headpieces, and deliberately mismatched ring stacking introduces a contrast against the sophisticated silhouettes.
Speaking on the collection's purpose, Rider said it was about "intuition over strategy" and "feeling it rather than planning it," per W Magazine. On the house itself, he offered: "At its best, CELINE is a style: a mix of old and new that feels urgent and dreamy."
The Hiver 2026 collection is available now in CELINE stores and on the brand's official website.