Tom Cruise Suits Up in Armani for 'Digger' World Premiere in London

On Tuesday (September 21), the actor, alongside the Prince and Princess of Wales, was photographed walking the red carpet for the new movie at Leicester Square Gardens.

Tom Cruise turned heads this week in London when he showed up to the Digger world premiere in sunglasses and a custom made Armani suit.

The Giorgio Armani tailoring was no one-off. Cruise has leaned on the house's Made-to-Measure suits at premiere after premiere, from Oblivion in 2013 through the Mexico City stop for Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning.

His 2014 Edge of Tomorrow tour was the fullest version of that partnership: a pinstripe black three-piece in London, navy in Paris, black in New York. Armani also dressed his 2006 wedding to Katie Holmes.

That relationship runs deep enough to have reshaped awards season. At the 1990 Academy Awards, so many stars including Cruise, wore Armani that Women's Wear Daily rechristened the night "The Armani Awards."

In Digger, a movie that has been in the works with Alejandro González Iñárritu for seven years, Cruise plays Digger Rockwell, a wealthy oil tycoon billed as the most powerful man in the world, who scrambles to prove he is humanity's savior before the catastrophe he set off wipes everything out. Riz Ahmed, John Goodman, Sandra Hüller, Michael Stuhlbarg and Jesse Plemons co-star.

Elsewhere at the premiere, Salma Hayek arrived in a black gown, Hüller in shimmery gold, Sophie Wilde in dark blue off-the-shoulder, with Ahmed in a black suit and white pocket square. Hannah Waddingham, Emma D'Arcy, Jodie Turner-Smith and producer Mary Parent also worked the line.