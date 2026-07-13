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Tom Cruise Goes Gray in New 'Digger' Trailer as TikTok Shows Him Love

With help from the first-look of his upcoming oil-baron comedy, the Hollywood legend's few days old TikTok account has already crossed 1.4 million followers.

Tom Cruise in 'Digger.'
YouTube/Warner Bros.

Tom Cruise has unleashed the first full look of his upcoming new movie, Digger, yet some might not recognize him due to his character's older look.

On Monday (July 13), Warner Bros. shared a two-and-a-half minute trailer for Cruise's highly anticipated dark comedy. Directed by Alejandro G. Iñárritu, the film follows billionaire business mogul Digger Rockwell (played by Cruise) as he embarks on a frantic mission to prove he is humanity's savior before the $18 trillion disaster he's unleashed destroys everything.

The 64-year-old Hollywood actor appears completely unrecognizable, donning gray hair, prosthetics, and a potbelly that make him look older and heavier than his normal appearance. Check out the trailer below.

The clip opens with Digger fretting over his cat's health, then pivots sharply to a blowup with an employee trying to shut down a project. A re-orchestrated version of the Talking Heads classic "Burning Down the House" scores the chaos throughout.

John Goodman, who plays the U.S. President opposite Cruise, delivers a hopeful line: "Digger here got us into this mess, and Digger's gonna get dig us out again!"

Cruise's character also tells co-star Sandra Hüller: "If we can't control the course of narrative, at least we can control the narrative," before closing the trailer with a three-part manifesto: "When all else fails, you hit 'em with the truth. Hit 'em with the hard truth. Just bang, bang, bang!"

The full trailer debuted publicly following a private sneak-peek on July 9 at the Warner Bros. lot in Los Angeles, where Iñárritu introduced footage and Cruise climbed a giant shovel for a photo-op with journalists.

This same footage of Cruise was used to launch his official TikTok account over the weekend, which, with the help of two other Digger promos, has already crossed 1.4 million followers. Across the three videos posted, Cruise's account has racked up more than eight million combined views.

Digger marks Cruise's first non-franchise starring role since American Made in 2017 and his first prosthetics-heavy character turn since playing Les Grossman in Tropic Thunder.

Also starring Jesse Plemons, Riz Ahmed, Sophie Wilde, Emma D'Arcy, Michael Stuhlbarg, and Robert John Burke, Digger opens exclusively in theaters on October 2.

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