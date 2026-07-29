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Zendaya's 2026 Gets Even Busier With Prada Beauty Global Ambassador Role for Paradoxe

Paradoxe was "already a personal favorite" for the 'Odyssey' and 'Dune' star.

What do you do after starring in several of the biggest and most well-received films of the year? You land a Prada Beauty global ambassadorship, of course.

That’s the move for Zendaya, who was revealed on Wednesday (July 29) as the new Prada Beauty Global Ambassador, a role which will see the Spider-Man and Dune franchise star fronting the line’s Paradoxe fragrances.

“I love how Paradoxe celebrates complexity, capturing both strength and vulnerability without trying to frame or define someone,” Zendaya, also seen in this year’s The Odyssey and The Drama (not to mention the final season of Euphoria), said in a statement shared Wednesday. “For me, the fragrances we choose are a reflection of how we move through the world. Joining the brand feels like a completely natural extension of that mindset, especially since Paradoxe was already a personal favorite.”

Spider-Man: Brand New Day—which, like The Odyssey, finds Zendaya joined by real-life partner Tom Holland—is out Friday. In December, she’ll be seen in Dune: Part Three, another guaranteed blockbuster.

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