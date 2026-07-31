The Muppets

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

'The Muppet Show' Reboot Earns 100% Rotten Tomatoes Rating
Pop Culture

‘The Muppet Show’ Reboot Scores 100% on Rotten Tomatoes

'The Muppet Show' reboot has debuted with a perfect 100% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes, earning near-universal praise from reviewers.

Bernadette Giacomazzo182 days ago
Emma Stone smiling, holding a microphone, next to Miss Piggy, wearing a black patterned dress and pearl necklace.
Pop Culture

Emma Stone on Whether She's Playing Miss Piggy in Upcoming Film: 'Are You Out of Your Mind?'

The 2026 Golden Globes nominee says Piggy herself will be taking on the role.

Trace William Cowen211 days ago
supreme pieces from new lookbook
Style

Supreme's Spring/Summer 2024 Collection: Futura, The Muppets, and More

In 2023, Complex highlighted Supreme as one of the best clothing brands of the year.

Trace William Cowen905 days ago
Rian Johnson is pictured at a Glass Onion event
Pop Culture

'Glass Onion' Director Rian Johnson on Viral Push for Benoit Blanc and Muppets Collab Movie

Excitement has been understandably strong in response to fans' push for Benoit Blanc and The Muppets to be brought together. Rian has now shared his thoughts.

Trace William Cowen1310 days ago
The Muppets
Pop Culture

'The Muppets' Getting Yet Another Reboot for Disney's Streaming Service

The Muppets are coming back...again.

Victoria L. Johnson3087 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Watch The Muppets Take on OutKast With a Cover of "Ms. Jackson"

The video stars Kermit the Frog as Big Boi and Gonzo as Andre 3000.

jessielmorris3747 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

Does Kermit the Frog Only Sleep With Pigs?

Kermit the Frog's rebound from Miss Piggy is another pig, Denise. Did we just catch a glimpse of Kermit the Frog's pig fetish?

Khal3991 days ago
Pop Culture

Miss Piggy and Kermit the Frog Have Officially Broken It Off

Love is dead this summer.

Meyeroal4019 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sports

Kermit the Frog Introduced the Clippers Starting Lineup Today

The Los Angeles Clippers had a special guest introduced the team's starting lineup, Kermit the Frog.

Jose Martinez4161 days ago
Advertisement
Not Available Lead
Sports

Mindy, Muppets, and Billy Ray at NASCAR Weekend

It really couldn't get any weirder.

Zach Doell4520 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

John Henson, Son of "Muppets" Creator Jim Henson, Has Died

A loss in the "Muppets" family.

Frazier Tharpe4554 days ago
Photo Removed
Style

Jim Henson's Muppets Find a New Home at the National Museum of American History

An awesome donation from his daughter Cheryl.

andrewlasane4697 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App