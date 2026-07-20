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Donald Glover Previews New Kendrick Lamar Track Produced by DJ Dahi on GILGA Radio

Featuring Amber Mark, the new Kendrick Lamar song "How to Pray" will be featured on DJ Dahi's upcoming self-produced debut album.

Getty
Getty

New Kendrick Lamar is on the horizon, with a new DJ Dahi-produced track premiering on a recent episode of Donald Glover’s GILGA Radio.

A snippet of "How To Pray," a new Dahi track featuring Kendrick Lamar and R&B vocalist Amber Mark was played on the Monday (July 20) episode of Glover's radio platform. The song will also appear on on Dahi's debut album Black Boy (Alternative), scheduled to release on August 28.

Since its launch in 2023, Gilga has has been utilized to premiere music by the Bando Stone & the New World artist, formerly known as Childish Gambino, and his collaborators, along with hosting fan takeovers.

Active as a producer since the early 2010s, DJ Dahi has been a longtime collaborator of Lamar, contributing production to good kid, m.A.A.d city, prominently “Money Trees,” DAMN., and Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers.

"How To Pray" marks Lamar's second feature credit of 2026, following his appearance on Baby Keem's Casino track “Good Flirts,” which also features Momo Boyd of Infinity Song. Weeks before dropping “How to Pray,” Dahi unveiled the Gambino-assisted “Running.” “‘Running' pays homage to my heritage," Dahi said in a statement, per SPIN. "Black is beautiful. Bringing all I love into one space."

Black Boy (Alternative) features a full cast of fellow longtime Dahi collaborators, including Gambino, Vince Staples, Channel Tres, Moses Sumney, Fousheé, and Ravyn Lenae, and more.

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