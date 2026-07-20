Best 2026 FIFA World Cup Ads From Adidas and Nike

While the primary focus of the 2026 FIFA World Cup is on the football being played, it also offers a perfect opportunity for top sponsors like Adidas and Nike to celebrate their affiliated federations and athletes throughout the tournament.
The celebrations commenced long before any of the teams stepped onto the pitch, as Adidas and Nike released their “Backyard Legends” and “Rip the Script” mini-films, respectively, in May. As the tournament began, football legends, including Ronaldo and Messi, as well as rising stars like Erling Haaland and Lamine Yamal, were honored with each accolade and win they racked up.
Ahead of the World Cup Final on Sunday, July 19, between Argentina and Spain, we’ve rounded up the best ads from the 2026 World Cup.
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Adidas’ Backyard Legends
Post Date: 05/07/26
What It’s Celebrating: Adidas released its “Backyard Legends” mini-film in May as a precursor to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Nike’s Rip the Script
Post Date: 06/04/26
What It’s Celebrating: Nike unveiled its broader football lineup of athletes and products through its “Rip the Script” ad prior to the 2026 FIFA World Cup kickoff.
The Five Stages of Haaland
Post Date: 07/08/26
What It’s Celebrating: Nike celebrated Erling Haaland’s striking abilities with its “Five Stages of Haaland” ad.
Mexico’s ‘Y Si Si?’
Post Date: 06/24/26
What It’s Celebrating: Adidas paid tribute to Mexico being the only host nation for this year’s tournament to sweep all three of its group stage matches.
Messi’s Record Breaker
Post Date: 06/22/26
What It’s Celebrating: Adidas celebrated Lionel Messi being the World Cup’s all-time top scorer.
Ronaldo’s Timeless Greatness
Post Date: 06/23/26
What It’s Celebrating: Nike commemorated Ronaldo being the first and only male player in history to score a goal in six different World Cups.
French Artistry
Post Date: 07/09/26
What It’s Celebrating: Nike celebrated France’s 2-0 win against Morocco in the quarterfinals with its “French Artistry” campaign.
Spain’s ‘Y Por Qué No?’
Post Date: 07/14/26
What It’s Celebrating: Adidas’ “Y Por Qué No?” ad for Spain pays tribute to Spain advancing to the 2026 World Cup final.
Nike’s ‘We’re Not Mad, We’re English’
Post Date: 07/15/26
What It’s Celebrating: Nike celebrated England playing against Argentina in the World Cup Quarterfinals with its “We’re Not Mad, We’re English’ ad featuring football legend Wayne Rooney.
Argentina’s ‘Que Locura Hermosa’
Post Date: 07/15/26
What It’s Celebrating: In addition to the Adidas-sponsored Spain, the Argentina federation has also advanced to the World Cup final after being down 1-0 to England.
Adidas’ ‘La Final’
Post Date: 07/17/26
What It’s Celebrating: Adidas honored its two sponsored teams, Spain and Argentina, in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final with its ‘La Final’ ad.
‘Stars Shine Together’
Post Date: 07/19/26
What It’s Celebrating: Adidas celebrated Spain capturing the 2026 World Cup title with its “Stars Shine Together” ad.