Best 2026 FIFA World Cup Ads From Adidas and Nike

While the primary focus of the 2026 FIFA World Cup is on the football being played, it also offers a perfect opportunity for top sponsors like Adidas and Nike to celebrate their affiliated federations and athletes throughout the tournament.

The celebrations commenced long before any of the teams stepped onto the pitch, as Adidas and Nike released their “Backyard Legends” and “Rip the Script” mini-films, respectively, in May. As the tournament began, football legends, including Ronaldo and Messi, as well as rising stars like Erling Haaland and Lamine Yamal, were honored with each accolade and win they racked up.

Ahead of the World Cup Final on Sunday, July 19, between Argentina and Spain, we’ve rounded up the best ads from the 2026 World Cup.