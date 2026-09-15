Palace and Avirex Team Up for New Capsule Collection

As part of Palace Skateboards’ Autumn ‘26 season, the iconic streetwear brand is teaming up with New York outfitter Avirex for a new capsule collection.

The capsule is fronted by the A-2 leather jacket, which is constructed from rich pebbled leather. Featuring new graphic logos alongside leather appliques and patches, the jacket provides a boxy ‘00s-inspired cut and benefits from large external and internal pockets.

The jacket is complemented by new tracksuits in black and blue colorways featuring grey panelling, a zipped hooded sweatshirt, long and short-sleeve T-shirts, and various accessories including a snapback and a no-cuff beanie.

The Palace and Avirex capsule collection will be available starting Friday, September 18 at 11 a.m. local time online and in-store. It’ll be available in Japan, Australia/New Zealand, Hong Kong, and South Korea starting Saturday, September 19 at 11 a.m. local time.

Check out some pictures from the collaboration below.