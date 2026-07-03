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Jennifer Lopez Reveals Her Children Have ADHD and 'Worked Very Hard' to Get into Their Colleges
Pop Culture

Jennifer Lopez Says Her Twins Overcame ADHD Challenges to Earn Scholarships

J.Lo says her twins worked through ADHD-related learning challenges, got into every college they applied to and earned scholarship offers.

Bernadette Giacomazzo44 days ago
Ronny Chieng in a suit making a peace sign on a red carpet.
Pop Culture

Ronny Chieng's 'F*ck AI' Speech Met With Cheers From Harvard Graduates

"AI is just going to end up making mediocre people dumber," the 'Daily Show' star cautioned.

Trace William Cowen50 days ago
Chris Brown on stage wearing a red cap and a "Rags to Riches" T-shirt, with lights in the background.
Music

Chris Brown Awarded Honorary PhD in Visual and Performing Arts

Harvest Christian University recognizes the R&B star’s two-decade influence on music, dance, visual art, and live performance with an honorary doctorate.

Mark Elibert56 days ago
J.R. Smith, wearing a green "Masters" sweatshirt and cap, stands smiling against a green foliage backdrop with logos.
Sports

J.R. Smith Earns College Degree From North Carolina A&T After 16-Year NBA Career

The former NBA champion earned his bachelor’s degree decades after leaving school to pursue basketball.

Mark Elibert67 days ago
Ohio State Confirms Ted Carter 'Betrayed the University' with Krisanthe Vlachos
Sports

Report Details How Ted Carter Helped Krisanthe Vlachos at Ohio State

Inside the Ohio State report that says Carter ‘betrayed the university’ to elevate a little-known podcaster with extraordinary access.

Bernadette Giacomazzo87 days ago
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OSU President Ted Carter Resigns Over 'Inappropriate Relationship'
Sports

Ohio State University President Ted Carter Resigns Over 'Inappropriate Relationship'

Inside the sudden fall of a $1.2 million-a-year Big Ten power broker, and how a secretive relationship upended Ohio State’s already shaky leadership.

Bernadette Giacomazzo131 days ago
A basketball passing through a hoop, with the net stretched, against a dark background.
Sports

College Basketball Program Scandalized Amid Allegations Assistant Coach Worked as a Pimp

The temporary assistant coach is facing 11 charges.

tara mahadevan135 days ago
Hunter College Professor Allyson Friedman On Leave After Saying Black Students are 'Too Dumb'
Pop Culture

Hunter College Professor Allyson Friedman Put on Leave After Racist 'Too Dumb' Comment

Allyson Friedman was placed on leave after comments about Black students were captured during a public school meeting.

Bernadette Giacomazzo142 days ago
Mugshot of Denita Jackson in a bright green top with a serious expression, against a plain background.
Life

College Track Athlete Charged With Murder in Boyfriend’s Stabbing

Denita Jackson is accused of fatally stabbing fellow Lincoln University runner Kevaughn Goldson, 23.

Alex Ocho143 days ago
Chick-fil-A CEO Gives $25K Scholarship to UC Berkeley Student Employee
Pop Culture

Chick-fil-A CEO Awards $25K Scholarship to UC Berkeley Student Employee

Chick-fil-A CEO Andrew T. Cathy surprised a UC Berkeley student employee with a $25,000 scholarship after recognizing her academic dedication and leadership.

Bernadette Giacomazzo143 days ago
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Katt Williams Establishes Miles College Scholarship Fund for AI & Augmented Reality
Pop Culture

Katt Williams Links With Miles College to Help Train the Next Generation in AI Filmmaking

The comedian’s partnership with the Alabama HBCU gives students hands-on access to AI and AR tools tied to a new Fort McClellan production campus.

Bernadette Giacomazzo144 days ago
MacKenzie Scott's $20M Historic Donation to Community College Now Mired in Controversy—Here's Why
Pop Culture

MacKenzie Scott’s $20M College Donation Now at Center of Investigation

The record gift was meant to expand free tuition and books, but an 'accounting failure' and lack of transparency have now prompted a formal investigation.

Bernadette Giacomazzo145 days ago
Boosie Badazz.
Music

Boosie Badazz Hits Out at Louisiana Attorney General Over 'Bullsh*t-Ass Lawsuit'

The rapper has been accused of exploiting late SU student Caleb Wilson to promote last year's iteration of his Boosie Bash.

Jaelani Turner-Williams147 days ago
A yellow school bus labeled "First Student" on a snowy street near buildings and a Canadian flag.
Life

1 Dead, 32 Injured After Bus Carrying Iowa Lake Community College Baseball Team Crashes

The bus overturned on Wednesday morning while the team was traveling to Arkansas for scheduled games.

tara mahadevan156 days ago
A hand holding a smartphone displaying 08:00 on the screen, surrounded by floral-patterned bed sheets.
Pop Culture

Study Finds Over a Third of College Students Use Phones to Check Social Media or Text During Sex

Twenty-four of students polled also admitted to texting their mom while hooking up.

tara mahadevan158 days ago
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SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 07: Cam Newton #1 of team J Balvin looks on against team Druski during the Super Bowl LX Celebrity Flag football game on YouTube at Moscone Center South on February 07, 2026 in San Francisco, California.
Sports

Cam Newton Says College Was the First Time He Was Around White People and Felt 'Equal'

The retired NFL player wasn't used to being around white people unless they were in a "senior position."

Jaelani Turner-Williams158 days ago
Three people standing solemnly outdoors, dressed in formal attire. The woman on the left wears a light coat, the woman in the center a black coat, and the man on the right a dark suit.
Life

Family ‘Sickened’ After University Error Linked to Student’s Suicide

The family of University of Glasgow student Ethan Brown says a university mistake led him to believe he would be unable to graduate.

Helen Storms171 days ago
A person placing a plastic container with a blue lid into a microwave on a kitchen counter.
Life

Indian PhD Students Get Settlement After Being Told Not to Microwave Food Over Smell Complaint

A staff member's objection to the smell of Indian food led to a civil rights case against the University of Colorado.

Alex Ocho185 days ago

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