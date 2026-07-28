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NEEDLES and FILA Dig Into the Archive for a New Collaboration

From a 1993 ski jacket to a '70s Settanta track classic, Keizo Shimizu reimagines the Italian sportswear archive in seven pieces.

Three models wearing colorful, oversized polo shirts and pants, posing against a plain background.
Photography by Akira Yamada for NEEDLES

NEEDLES and FILA are joining forces on a FW26 capsule collection dropping this Thursday, July 31. Keizo Shimizu has spent nearly three decades at NEEDLES excavating vintage American sportswear, and FILA's Biella-born catalog of ’70s and ’80s tennis and track is exactly the kind of archive he likes to dig into.

The seven-piece collection spans outerwear, tracksuits, knitwear, and polos, all done in a palette of monochrome neutrals, navy, teal, fuchsia, and magenta that pulls straight from '80s and '90s sportswear. NEEDLES' signature Papillon butterfly motif and side stripe detailing show up throughout.

The anchor piece is the Star Cut Oversized Windbreaker—NEEDLES' oversized take on a bold, color-blocked FILA ski jacket from 1993. The H.D. Wind Pant uses the same fabric, fused with NEEDLES' signature H.D. Pant silhouette.

The Ventisei Track Jacket pulls from a different part of the archive: it's a reinterpretation of FILA's Settanta Jacket, a heritage piece from the brand's '70s era ("Settanta" is Italian for seventy; "Ventisei" means twenty-six, as in 2026), with a Papillon embroidered on the back and two matching pant options—the Ventisei H.D. Track Pant and the Ventisei Track Pant.

Rounding things out, the BB Polo Shirt is based on FILA's classic BB1 Polo, updated with contrast collar and shoulder stitching and a co-branded box logo on the left chest. The Heritage Sweater completes the range with a raglan-sleeve silhouette and bold stripe detailing.

Pricing

JPY pricing info taken from needles.jp. USD pricing is approximate.

  • Star Cut Oversized Windbreaker: ¥31,900 / ~$210
  • Heritage Sweater: ¥28,600 / ~$188
  • Ventisei Track Jacket: ¥28,600 / ~$188
  • H.D. Wind Pant: ¥27,500 / ~$181
  • Ventisei H.D. Track Pant: ¥25,300 / ~$166
  • Ventisei Track Pant: ¥23,100 / ~$152
  • BB Polo Shirt: ¥17,600 / ~$116

The collection drops July 31 at 11:30am JST on the Nepenthes online store. It's the latest in a busy run of collabs for NEEDLES this year. Shimizu operates the brand under Nepenthes, his Tokyo-based multi-label house that also includes Engineered Garments, and the group has already dropped NEEDLES exclusives with STUDIOUS, JOURNAL STANDARD, and UNION Tokyo in 2026.

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