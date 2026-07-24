Tom Delonge

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On the left, North West with long blue hair covers their mouth. On the right, Meg and Dia Frampton in black dresses pose together at an event.
Music

North West Samples This MySpace-Era Underground Hit From Meg & Dia on Opening Track of Debut EP

The eldest child of Kim Kardashian and the artist formerly known as Kanye West takes it back to 2006 on the opening track to her debut EP.

Trace William Cowen85 days ago
Travis Barker poses with Clipse's Malice and Pusha T at Coachella
Music

Clipse Joined by blink-182's Travis Barker for Coachella Performance

The blink drummer and prolific producer was behind the drums for "Chains & Whips," "Popular Demand," and more during the set.

Trace William Cowen103 days ago
Drake smiling in a blue and black jacket; The Weeknd performing with a microphone, wearing a black and gold outfit.
Music

Drake Tells xQc to Turn Off The Weeknd’s Music: 'Play Some blink-182'

“I wanna hear that real sh*t,” Drake said during a stream that also saw him calling Steve Lacy a “fragile opp.”

Trace William Cowen607 days ago
complex newspaper pictured
Life

This Year in UFOs: Non-Human Biologics, New Sightings, Yeat Encounter, and More

It's been another great year for aliens, who continued to snatch up headlines throughout 2023.

Trace William Cowen939 days ago
ufo whistleblower
Life

‘Non-Human’ Beings Recovered From Crashes, UFO Whistleblower Says Under Oath

Tom DeLonge and To the Stars were mentioned during Wednesday's hearing, which marked the latest historic moment for the issue of UAPs, f.k.a. UFOs.

Trace William Cowen1095 days ago
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Blink 182 press image pictured
Music

Blink-182’s Classic Lineup and James Blake Added to Coachella 2023, Set Times for First Weekend Announced

The classic lineup of blink-182 was confirmed to be reuniting last October. The band has now been added to Coachella's 2023 lineup at the last minute.

Trace William Cowen1199 days ago
UAP seen in widely shared footage from military
Life

UFO Report Shared With Congress Features Hundreds of New Sightings

The document arrived this week and includes hundreds of new sightings of UAPs, with the government noting that reports of sightings are increasing.

Trace William Cowen1289 days ago
Travis, Mark, and Tom are seen in a new tour promo
Music

Tom DeLonge Returns to blink-182, Pop-Punk Trio Announces Global Tour and New Album

The band's past two albums have featured Alkaline Trio's Matt Skiba. Tuesday, Tom DeLonge's return was confirmed, as was a new tour and album.

Trace William Cowen1383 days ago
Congressman Carson is pictured speaking about UAPs
Life

First Public UFO Hearing in Decades Includes Warning of ‘Potential National Security Threat’

The hearing had been widely anticipated and marks the first of its kind in decades, signaling that the UAP (formerly known as UFO) issue is indeed advancing.

Trace William Cowen1530 days ago
nasa
Life

NASA Chief Says He's Directed Researchers to Look Into UFO Sightings

June is an undeniably massive month for the nationwide UFO research community, and even NASA is acknowledging the potential of this major moment.

Trace William Cowen1874 days ago
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pentagon
Life

Ex-Director of Pentagon's UFO Program Alleges He Was Targeted in Smear Campaign After Going Public

Luis “Lue” Elizondo, known for his more recent work with Tom DeLonge's company, previously served as the director of a Pentagon UFO program.

Trace William Cowen1885 days ago
UFO
Life

Defense Official on Military’s Recent UFO Sightings: ‘It’s Not Us’

Chris Mellon, former Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Intelligence, is confident that recently publicized UAP footage is truly unexplainable.

Trace William Cowen1895 days ago
uap
Life

Ex-Intelligence Director Says Upcoming UFO Report Will Include Information on 'Difficult to Explain' Sightings

The report is believed to be on track to arrive by June of this year and follows the public release of exciting UAP footage from Tom DeLonge's company.

Trace William Cowen1951 days ago
ttsa
Life

Classified UFO Documents Could Be Released Within 180 Days Thanks to COVID-19 Relief Bill

The past few years have been massive ones for the UAP research community, thanks in part to government acknowledgement and the popularity of TTSA.

Trace William Cowen2033 days ago

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