From Jesus Shoes to Contorted Lexuses: A Timeline of MSCHF's Most Viral Releases

When: April 14, 2022

The next major lawsuit MSCHF caught was in April 2022. Vans sued the collective days before it were set to drop a $220 pair of sneakers designed with Tyga dubbed the “Wavy Baby.” Vans argued that MSCHF’s Wavy Baby sneakers looked far too similar to the Vans Old Skool. The heritage skateboard shoe label said that MSCHF’s Wavy Baby sneakers was an ‘“effort to confuse consumers, unlawfully siphon sales from Vans, and intentionally damage Vans’ valuable intellectual property rights.” According to its lawsuit, Vans said they sent cease-and-desist letters to MSCHF after seeing a TikTok video of Tyga promoting the shoes, where he puts a pair of Vans Old Skools in a microwave and then pulls out a pair of the Wavy Babys out of the same microwave. In response to the lawsuit, MSCHF put out a spicy statement that criticized the footwear label’s actions. MSCHF said that Vans had allegedly reached out to MSCHF to settle with them ahead of the drop by asking for half the profits, four pairs of shoes for themselves, and potential meetings about future collaborations. “Turns out that they were shaking our hand at the same time they were stabbing us in the back,” MSCHF wrote in its statement.

Despite the lawsuit, MSCHF went through with the drop and released 4,306 pairs. That same month, Vans secured a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction in its trademark infringement lawsuit against MSCHF, with a judge siding with Vans’ argument that MSCHF’s Wavy Babys confused consumers and could not be considered a parody. As of now, the legal battle between MSCHF and Vans has not been resolved. The most recent update on the case was another trademark infringement lawsuit filed in April 2023 by a brand named WaveyBaby, which claims the name of MSCHF’s sneaker infringed on its own trademark.