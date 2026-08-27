Slayyyter Gets 'Angry' When She Sees Other Artists Flexing Birkins: 'Grotesque Display of Wealth'

Slayyyter finds something decidedly off-putting about artists who opt to flex proofs of their well-to-do-ness at a time when so many are fighting to simply make ends meet.
In a new interview with Nicolaia Rips for i-D, the “BROKE BITCH FREE$TYLE” artist, whose WOR$T GIRL IN AMERICA album has risen in the ranks to become one of the year’s very best, expressed an overall discomfort with luxury at large.
“Don’t get me wrong: I love fashion, I love runway, I love seeing things that inspire me,” the Missouri-born Coachella scene-stealer said. “But the majority of the country is struggling to put food on the tables for their children. When I see a music artist flexing a Birkin bag, it makes me angry. What a grotesque display of wealth.”
Slayyyter elaborated further by giving her own definition of luxury, pointing to inherited pieces with a life of their own as something more worthy of display.
“It’s like someone’s shitty Chanel purse,” she added. “That’s so much cooler than paying thousands for something that’s fresh out of the store and made of plastic.”
This ethos is evident across WOR$T GIRL IN AMERICA, the creation of which came amid a proverbial fork-in-the-road moment for Slayyyter, whose tour in support of the widely acclaimed album will keep her on the road through November.
“I love this show so much,” Slayyyter told fans this week after back-to-back sold-out nights in Los Angeles. “I love seeing you all have a good time in front of me. Very grateful for the love you have all given to this album and to this tour. I will never forget these beautiful moments and cannot wait to keep doing it every single night.”