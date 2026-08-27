Slayyyter Gets 'Angry' When She Sees Other Artists Flexing Birkins: 'Grotesque Display of Wealth'

Slayyyter finds something decidedly off-putting about artists who opt to flex proofs of their well-to-do-ness at a time when so many are fighting to simply make ends meet.

In a new interview with Nicolaia Rips for i-D, the “BROKE BITCH FREE$TYLE” artist, whose WOR$T GIRL IN AMERICA album has risen in the ranks to become one of the year’s very best, expressed an overall discomfort with luxury at large.

“Don’t get me wrong: I love fashion, I love runway, I love seeing things that inspire me,” the Missouri-born Coachella scene-stealer said. “But the majority of the country is struggling to put food on the tables for their children. When I see a music artist flexing a Birkin bag, it makes me angry. What a grotesque display of wealth.”