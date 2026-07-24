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Minaj previously claimed to have received a so-called "Gold Card" visa "free of charge." But what's the truth?Trace William Cowen
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People Sound Off About Bill Seeking to Make Daylight Saving Time Permanent as Senate Unanimously Approves
The Senate has passed new legislation that could make daylight saving time permanent, and people's reactions to the new bill are a mixed bag.tara mahadevan
Mark Zuckerberg and company have been on the defense in recent weeks due to the onslaught of news coverage surrounding whistleblower Frances Haugen.Trace William Cowen
The move from the Biden administration streamlines previous travel restrictions by requiring vaccines and testing for all travelers entering the country.Trace William Cowen