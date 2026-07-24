Wealth

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Skai Jackson.
Pop Culture

Skai Jackson Says She Doesn't Lend Money to Friends or Family: 'Not My Problem'

The 24-year-old doesn't care if you're flesh and blood or chosen family, she isn't going into her pocket for you.

tara mahadevan64 days ago
Nigeria is Now the World's Fifth Richest Country
Life

Nigeria Could Become One of the World’s Biggest Economies Within 50 Years

Inside the ECOWAS forecast predicting a major economic rise for Nigeria, Ghana, and Côte d’Ivoire, including one claim that Côte d’Ivoire could surpass France.

Bernadette Giacomazzo65 days ago
Jay-Z
Music

Jay-Z on Being Labeled a Capitalist: 'I Didn't Get Here by Taking Advantage of People'

HOV was reported to have become the first hip-hop billionaire in 2019.

tara mahadevan124 days ago
Funk Flex, Kimora Lee Simmons, Russell Simmons, Birdman
Pop Culture

Funk Flex Alleges Kimora Lee Simmons Had an Affair With Birdman Due to His Wealth

Kimora Lee and Russell were married from 1998 to 2009; they share two daughters.

tara mahadevan222 days ago
A group of men crouching for cover behind a vehicle, one in a military beret holding a gun, all appearing tense and alert.
Life

'Sniper Tourists' Investigation: Rich People Accused of Paying to Shoot Civilians in Bosnia

Wealthy individuals from several countries are alleged to have paid money so they could shoot at civilians during the Bosnian War in the 1990s.

Trace William Cowen254 days ago
Advertisement
Kim Kardashian in a gray outfit, browsing clothes on a rack at an event. She is wearing a headscarf and has long dark hair.
Style

Kim Kardashian Aims to 'Set the Standard' After SKIMS Secures $5 Billion Valuation

"We can’t wait to take SKIMS to the next level," the SKIMS co-founder said.

Trace William Cowen255 days ago
Damon Dash attends the 2022 InvestFest at Georgia World Congress Center on August 07, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Music

Dame Dash Files for Bankruptcy in Florida, Says He Owes $25 Million and Only Has $100 Cash

According to a filing made in Florida, Dame Dash claimed that he only has $4,350 in personal assets.

Joe Price323 days ago
Pavel Durov.
Life

Telegram Founder to Leave $14 Billion Estate to 100+ Children He's Conceived

The Russian-born tech mogul has fathered six kids biologically and the rest through sperm donations.

tara mahadevan400 days ago
Advertisement
MrBeast in a tuxedo and his fiancée Thea Booysen in a black dress smiling on the red carpet at the Breakthrough Prize event.
Pop Culture

MrBeast Says He's Borrowing Money From His Mom for His Wedding: 'Personally Have Very Little Money'

YouTube's biggest star says he has little liquid cash for one specific reason.

Alex Ocho417 days ago
Annie Knight claims to be making some big money these days.
Pop Culture

OnlyFans Viral Star Annie Knight Claims to Make Over $200K Per Month

Knight, who was recently hospitalized after sleeping with 583 men in a single day, also says she owns four homes as part of her "financial security."

Jaelani Turner-Williams427 days ago
Twitch streamer Pokimane at the 2025 Grammy Awards.
Pop Culture

Pokimane Sparks Backlash Over 'Hate the Rich' Wealth Disparity Comments During Stream

Various people came to her defense, including fellow Twitch streamer Hasanabi.

Joe Price458 days ago
Ye in a dark, foggy setting, wearing a loose, light-colored outfit and gesturing with one hand.
Music

Ye Reacts to Alleged $2.77 Billion Net Worth With Nod to Classic 'Graduation' Track

"Can't Tell Me Nothing" came to mind for Ye after the alleged valuation was revealed.

Trace William Cowen548 days ago
Sophie Rain with long brown hair smiles at the camera, standing outdoors against a blue sky and greenery.
Pop Culture

Sophie Rain Wants to Make Another $43 Million on OnlyFans

In a new interview, the Christian OnlyFans creator detailed how she spending her earnings and plans to make "at least the same amount" in 2025.

Alex Ocho576 days ago
Advertisement
Cardi B with red hair and a matching outfit at the game between the Milwaukee Bucks and the New York Knicks on November 8, 2024 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
Music

Cardi B Shuts Down Speculation She’s Struggling Financially, Says She Spends $3 Million a Month

The Grammy winner, known for her love of luxury brands, was criticized online for partnerning with fast-fashion company SHEIN.

Alex Ocho597 days ago
Latto performs on stage during the 2024 BET Awards at the Peacock theatre in Los Angeles, June 30, 2024.
Music

Latto’s “Brokey” Has Hip-Hop Fans Bringing Up the Times Rappers Called Them Poor

"Drake won’t even let us go to the Intercontinental," wrote one fan.

Alex Ocho676 days ago
50 Cent performs.
Music

50 Cent 'Not in a Hurry' to Become Billionaire, Would Rather Be Called 'Very Rich' Instead

Don't call 50 a billionaire, even when he officially becomes one.

Trace William Cowen711 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App