Rihanna Is Going Live on TikTok for Special Fenty Beauty Shopping Event: What to Know

Rihanna is going live. This week, the Anti artist is inviting fans to join her for a Fenty Beauty shopping experience on TikTok. In a teaser video shared this weekend, Rihanna hit fans with a few key questions before confirming the date of the special event. “Do you guys like TikTok?” the nine-time Grammy winner, whose aforementioned Anti marked its 10th anniversary earlier this year, said in the Instagram-shared clip. “Do you guys like buying my makeup? Do you guys like buying my makeup on TikTok? Well, you’re in luck.”

Below, we’re breaking down everything you could possibly need to know ahead of Rihanna going live. Keep reading for more.

Rihanna to go live on TikTok this week

Rihanna will lead Fenty Beauty’s TikTok Shop Mega Live event on Oct. 6 at 2:00 p.m. ET. You can RSVP here.

Special guest to join Rihanna for TikTok livestream

The event’s RSVP page teasesthat a “special guest” is set to join Rihanna on Tuesday. Press notes shared with Complex also included similar language, pointing to involvement from “surprise guests.” For now, no one knows who, exactly, will be showing up.

What to expect from Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty shopping event

Fans will have the chance to shop with Rihanna, all while gaining access to product drops and an exclusive glimpse at what Fenty Beauty has on the horizon. The brand’s Pro Filt’r Fluid Flex Foundation will be featured, as will a lineup of essentials from Fenty Skin. Rihanna will also be highlighting some of her personal favorites.