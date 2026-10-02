TikTok and ThriftCon Partner Up to Launch New Live Shopping Experience at ComplexCon

ComplexCon is almost here, and a special part of the festival — ThriftCon’s giant vintage market — will not only be the place to shop for gear and collectibles, but it’ll also be the home to a whole new live shopping experience on TikTok.

ThriftCon is now TikTok’s first official global vintage partner, and they’re celebrating by launching a new type of livestream right from ThriftCon LA Live at ComplexCon, the company’s giant 100,000 square foot vintage market that serves as a festival-within-a-festival during ComplexCon.

On Saturday and Sunday (Oct. 3 and 4), ThriftCon co-founder Mario “Mars” Conte will livestream directly from the floor, giving an on-the-ground view into what’s going on at the event.

Saturday’s stream will focus on 45 S-tier vintage pieces from Conte’s own personal collection, while Sunday’s will feature 45 iconic and collectible vintage soccer jerseys.

Once ComplexCon is over, the ThriftCon/TikTok partnership will continue with three weekly shows centering on vintage clothing and collectibles, with the primary program being a Conte-hosted “Grail Show” highlighting rare and highly sought-after pieces.