Wait, Is IShowSpeed Really the Reason Messi Missed Penalty Shot? A Kinda Thorough Investigation
Featured
Sports
"I distracted Messi!" Speed, who is decidedly not a Messi fan, told fans.Trace William Cowen
Moving forward, Kai plans to keep Streamer University going “for as long as I am alive.”Trace William Cowen
"Seeing him play something I built as a regular 22-year-old college student was honestly surreal," Omoggle LLC CEO Pablo Rogers tells Complex.Trace William Cowen
'VERZUZ' returns with B2K and Pretty Ricky on Thursday, June 25, at 6:30 p.m. PDT on Apple Music. Here’s what you need to know.Alex Ocho