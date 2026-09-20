Rihanna’s Fenty Empire Just Scored Three Allure Best of Beauty Awards

The wins extend to a beauty business Rihanna launched with Fenty Beauty’s inclusive foundation range in 2017, followed by Fenty Skin in 2020 and Fenty Hair in 2024.

Rihanna’s Fenty empire swept three categories at Allure’s 2026 Best of Beauty Awards, earning wins across makeup, skin care, and hair care.

Rihanna’s Fenty empire just pulled off a beauty hat trick. Three products across three of Rihanna’s brands—Fenty Beauty, Fenty Skin, and Fenty Hair—have been named winners in Allure’s 2026 Best of Beauty Awards, giving her wins across makeup, skin care, and hair care. The wins arrive as Allure celebrates the 30th anniversary of its annual awards, with 319 products making this year’s list. Fenty Beauty’s Shake ’N Play Buildable Liquid Blush won Best Liquid Blush, with Allure praising its skin-like finish, blendable formula, and tightly edited five-shade lineup. Beauty director Sarah Kinonen singled out the product’s staying power, noting that the blush survives her commute even in summer humidity.

Over at Fenty Skin, the Dew N Plump Intense Hydration Slushie Mask was named Best Hydrating Mask. The cooling gel formula uses ingredients including cherry and starfruit juices, watermelon seed oil, glycerin, and sodium hyaluronate to deliver moisture. Allure’s editors were particularly taken with its slush-like texture and built-in applicator. Then there’s Fenty Hair, the newest major piece of Rihanna’s beauty operation. The Imposter Invisi-Boost Volumizing Dry Shampoo won Best Dry Shampoo Powder. Allure highlighted the product’s lilac-tinted powder, oil-absorbing starches, and ability to add volume while refreshing hair between washes. Kinonen said a small amount worked on her third- or fourth-day hair to absorb oil and give her roots a “freshly clean, lifted look.” The three wins add another chapter to a business Rihanna began building nearly a decade ago. Fenty Beauty launched in 2017 with 40 foundation shades, immediately pressuring an industry that had routinely offered limited options for darker complexions. Fenty Skin followed in 2020, while Fenty Hair expanded the brand into hair care in 2024. Rihanna has hardly kept a low profile outside the Fenty universe. Earlier this year, she appeared in W’s Pop Issue alongside her daughter Rocki, marking the baby’s first public appearance. Rocki made her debut wearing a custom Dior Haute Couture diaper and headpiece created by Jonathan Anderson.