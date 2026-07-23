Ice Spice Launches Debut Fragrance In Ha Mood on Ulta Beauty's TikTok Shop

To celebrate the launch of the fragrance, the Bronx rapper hosted a TikTok Shop livestream on Wednesday (July 22). The scent of In Ha Mood has a fruity floral essence, described as featuring “Queen Royale Accord, Majestic Rose and Vanilla Absolute.” The full-size version of the bottle has a pink sculptural design with butterfly-inspired detailing.

The fragrance was developed through a partnership with Revlon that was announced in May 2025, per Vibe. In a statement at the time, Ice Spice said she has been "a lifelong fan of Revlon,” calling the beauty brand “iconic,” and described the collaboration as a chance to develop a fragrance line "that embodies me and inspires fans to embrace their individuality." When the “Princess Diana” rapper isn’t getting to her beauty mogul bag, she’s still performing live. Ice Spice, who released her debut album Y2K! in 2024, was a special guest during the final date of ASAP Rocky’s Don’t Be Dumb Tour in Newark, New Jersey, and will next perform at Summer Jam on Saturday (July 24).