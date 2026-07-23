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Ice Spice Launches Debut Fragrance In Ha Mood on Ulta Beauty's TikTok Shop

The fragrance is set for a broader online launch in late August.

Ice Spice attends the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in Elmont, New York.
Image via Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Ice Spice has launched her debut fragrance, In Ha Mood Eau de Parfum, now live on Ulta Beauty's TikTok Shop.

Available in sizes .33 ($28), 1.0 ($58) and 3.4 ($79), In Ha Mood on Ulta Beauty’s TikTok Shop will lead to a wider rollout on the retailer’s website in late August.

The name of the fragrance pulls from Ice Spice’s 2023 single of the same name, which appeared on her debut EP, Like…?

To celebrate the launch of the fragrance, the Bronx rapper hosted a TikTok Shop livestream on Wednesday (July 22). The scent of In Ha Mood has a fruity floral essence, described as featuring “Queen Royale Accord, Majestic Rose and Vanilla Absolute.” The full-size version of the bottle has a pink sculptural design with butterfly-inspired detailing.

The fragrance was developed through a partnership with Revlon that was announced in May 2025, per Vibe. In a statement at the time, Ice Spice said she has been "a lifelong fan of Revlon,” calling the beauty brand “iconic,” and described the collaboration as a chance to develop a fragrance line "that embodies me and inspires fans to embrace their individuality."

When the “Princess Diana” rapper isn’t getting to her beauty mogul bag, she’s still performing live. Ice Spice, who released her debut album Y2K! in 2024, was a special guest during the final date of ASAP Rocky’s Don’t Be Dumb Tour in Newark, New Jersey, and will next perform at Summer Jam on Saturday (July 24).

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