Blac Chyna Builds Over $600K Dream Watch Collection After Selling All Her Old Pieces

White framed the luxury outing within her larger personal reset centered on sobriety, Christianity, and her January 2027 memoir, Sober Mine: Letting Go of Blac Chyna and Living My Faith.

Blac Chyna, now known as Angela White, built a dream watch collection worth more than $600,000 after revealing that she sold every piece she previously owned.

Blac Chyna is rebuilding her luxury watch collection from zero—and her wish list quickly climbed past half a million dollars. The entrepreneur, who now goes by her birth name Angela White, recently visited the Los Angeles flagship of luxury watch retailer WatchGuys.com and assembled a dream collection featuring Rolex, Patek Philippe, and Audemars Piguet pieces collectively valued at more than $600,000. The outing also prompted White to reveal that she had sold every watch she previously owned. “I sold all of them, which is pretty sad,” White said.

Her taste in watches has come a long way since her first purchase, which she remembered as a Fossil she bought around 2009. “I thought I was that girl,” she joked. White eventually graduated to a platinum Rolex with a blue face and diamonds that cost approximately $98,000. This time, White worked through a lineup of high-end watches priced from roughly $6,000 to $120,000. Her selections included several Rolex Datejust and Day-Date models, a $95,000 platinum Rolex Daytona and an $84,000 Patek Philippe Nautilus. The biggest-ticket piece was a $120,000 Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Frosted Gold “Carolina Bucci,” which became White's favorite of the group. After seeing its mirrored dial, she responded simply: “With the mirror, it’s like wow.” The shopping session also opened the door to some stories about how Blac Chyna spent money during an earlier chapter of her career. Asked about her biggest previous shopping spree, White estimated it at “roughly $140,000” and revealed that the total included a Range Rover she purchased for former fiancé Rob Kardashian. “I actually bought it for Rob,” she recalled. “Yeah, that’s when I was like big balling.”