Pharrell's JOOPITER Platform Is Auctioning Off an Actual Triceratops Skeleton

Pharrell’s JOOPITER auction brand is taking its penchant for rarities to the next level by bringing actual dinosaur bones into the mix.
Specifically, the digital-first commerce and content platform founded by the 14-time Grammy winner is adding a triceratops skeleton to its range of offerings. Dubbed Trey, the dinosaur stands as “the only museum-exhibited triceratops skeleton to come to auction,” per a press release.
“The opportunity to experience the intersection of science and history with this specimen has been a privilege,” Andre LuJan, a paleontologist who studied the fossil, said. “Dinosaurs can teach us as much about our own curiosity as they can about the mystery of their ancient world, and this ambassador from deep time serves as another precious moment for collective awe.”
First discovered by Lee Campbell and Allen Graffham in Wyoming in 1993, Trey went on to be viewed by more than one million people during its museum exhibition era. Now, this unique piece is headed to JOOPITER.
Starting March 17 and running through March 31, Trey will be open for global bidding through the platform. In tandem with the high-profile sale, JOOPITER has also worked with Co-Museum on a special merch capsule.
Get a closer look at Trey below, then see here for more info.
For those unfamiliar, the aim of Pharrell’s JOOPITER platform, which has made headlines in the past thanks to collections curated by Kid Cudi and Kim Jones, aims to honor the stories of rare cultural artifacts by bringing “knowledge and care” to the auctions process.
In February, as part of the Objects of Brilliance: From the Collection of Pharrell Williams and Jacob Arabo auction, JOOPITER unveiled a collaboration between Jacob &. Co. and HUMAN MADE. The pairing resulted in the Jacob & Co. x HUMAN MADE x JOOPITER heart pendant, designed to signify Jacob’s fateful introduction of Pharrell and NIGO more than 20 years ago.
Per Jacob, the larger Objects of Brilliance auction, running through March 5, features “not just jewels,” but “milestones” amassed during decades of shared ambition.
“From the very beginning, our relationship was about more than creating jewelry and watches, it was about building something that didn’t yet exist and bringing our visions to life together through barrier-breaking creativity,” Jacob previously said of the collection.