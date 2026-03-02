Pharrell's JOOPITER Platform Is Auctioning Off an Actual Triceratops Skeleton

Pharrell’s JOOPITER auction brand is taking its penchant for rarities to the next level by bringing actual dinosaur bones into the mix.

Specifically, the digital-first commerce and content platform founded by the 14-time Grammy winner is adding a triceratops skeleton to its range of offerings. Dubbed Trey, the dinosaur stands as “the only museum-exhibited triceratops skeleton to come to auction,” per a press release.

“The opportunity to experience the intersection of science and history with this specimen has been a privilege,” Andre LuJan, a paleontologist who studied the fossil, said. “Dinosaurs can teach us as much about our own curiosity as they can about the mystery of their ancient world, and this ambassador from deep time serves as another precious moment for collective awe.”

First discovered by Lee Campbell and Allen Graffham in Wyoming in 1993, Trey went on to be viewed by more than one million people during its museum exhibition era. Now, this unique piece is headed to JOOPITER.

Starting March 17 and running through March 31, Trey will be open for global bidding through the platform. In tandem with the high-profile sale, JOOPITER has also worked with Co-Museum on a special merch capsule.