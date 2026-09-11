Style

Jacob & Co. Sets 54 Diamonds Into Colorful $693,000 Watch

The Brilliant Flying Tourbillon Baguette Pastel Arlequino pairs a gem-set regulating organ with 366 invisibly set sapphires.

A luxurious Jacob & Co. watch with a colorful gemstone dial and a white strap, showcasing the intricate mechanics on the back.
Jacob & Co.

Jacob & Co has unveiled the first diamond-set balance wheel in modern watchmaking with its stunning new timepiece.

The Brilliant Flying Tourbillon Baguette Pastel Arlequino, which can be seen above, features a balance wheel set with 54 white diamonds. Thanks to the position of the diamonds on the balance wheel, which oscillates at 3Hz, it gives the colorful watch an appearance of vibrant movement.

The watch, which also features an 18K white gold tang buckle set and other details, including a crown set with 12 sapphires, will retail for $693,000.

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