Style

Louis Vuitton's Spring/Summer 2027 Show in Paris by Nicolas Ghesquière: A Closer Look

Zendaya, Ana de Armas, LISA, and more were in attendance for the show.

Nicolas Ghesquière drew Zendaya, Ana de Armas, LISA, and more to his Spring/Summer 2027 presentation for Louis Vuitton in Paris on Tuesday (Oct. 6).

Titled “ERGONOMIE,” the collection is described as being designed with a certain “foundational principle” in mind. Namely, Ghesquière, who has headed LV’s women’s collections for more than a decade, zeroed in on what’s detailed in press notes as “a notion of design fundamentally shaped by the conditions, capabilities, and movement of the human body.”

This focus is apparent in the sense of constant movement shared by all pieces in the new collection, which eschews traditional tailoring methods in favor of bold reductionism.

Up top, catch Tuesday’s Paris show in full. As noted above, the affair proved to be a star-stacked one in terms of attendance. Zendaya, for one, was seen wearing Cartier as part of a look we described as “angelic” in our previous coverage.

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