Trippie Redd's House Hit With a Search Warrant

Trippie Redd’s famous all-black mansion had some unexpected visitors recently — the police.

On Tuesday (Oct. 6), police from Davie, Florida, assisted in serving a search warrant at the rapper’s $8 million mansion. At this time, it’s unclear exactly what the warrant was for.

Though the Davie Police Department assisted with the warrant, a representative from the department confirmed to Complex that the City of Miami Police Department is leading the investigation.

Late last month, Trippie called out record labels for pushing “small ceiling” artists in a lengthy comment posted on Instagram.

In his comment, Trippie singled out label executives for giving their new signees a push like they are a [Lil Uzi Vert]," but it doesn’t work because none of these new artists are Uzi or Juice [World] or [XXXTentacion] or me. But all those artists I just named have great real songs that can be played by all, not just kids."