Ana De Armas

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LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 23: Tom Cruise attends the "F1: The Movie" European Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on June 23, 2025 in London, England. HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 03: Ana de Armas attends the World Premiere of "Ballerina", presented by Lionsgate at TCL Chinese Theatre on June 03, 2025 in Hollywood, California.
Pop Culture

Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas Spotted Holding Hands In Vermont

The alleged couple were set to co-star in upcoming supernatural thriller 'Deeper.'

Jaelani Turner-Williams374 days ago
(L) Tom Cruise arrives at the US Premiere of "Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning" at Lincoln Center Plaza in New York, New York on May 18, 2025. (R) Ana de Armas is seen in Soho on May 15, 2025 in New York City.
Pop Culture

Tom Cruise Says Ana de Armas Is ‘Laying It Down' in Upcoming Film 'Ballerina'

Cruise is alleged to be dating the actress, who will next star in 'Ballerina.'

Jaelani Turner-Williams443 days ago
Ben Affleck has expressed that he still loves Latinas.
Pop Culture

Ben Affleck Says 'Of Course' He Still Loves Latinas

His comments come after divorcing Jennifer Lopez last year following a whirlwind second romance.

tara mahadevan455 days ago
Ana de Armas is seen at a press event
Pop Culture

Ana de Armas Fans' Lawsuit Over Actress Being in ‘Yesterday’ Trailer But Not Movie Dismissed (UPDATE)

In short, the fans in question had alleged that they were deceived by the film's trailer, which featured an ultimately cut character played by Ana de Armas.

Trace William Cowen1324 days ago
BLONDE | From Writer and Director Andrew Dominik | Official Trailer | Netflix
Pop Culture

Ana de Armas Calls Out MPAA's NC-17 Rating for Marilyn Monroe Netflix Film 'Blonde'

Ana de Armas questioned why Netflix’s Marilyn Monroe film 'Blonde,' in which she plays the lead, has received an NC-17 rating from the MPAA.

Joe Price1437 days ago
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Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe in the trailer for 'Blonde'
Pop Culture

Netflix Shares Trailer for NC-17 Marilyn Monroe Biopic ‘Blonde’ Starring Ana de Armas

Netflix has unveiled the first trailer for 'Blonde,' director Andrew Dominik’s highly anticipated Marilyn Monroe biopic starring Ana de Armas.

Joe Price1471 days ago
Deep Water Exclusive Clip: Ben Affleck, Ana de Armas, Jacob Elordi
Pop Culture

Watch Ben Affleck, Ana de Armas, and Jacob Elordi in This Exclusive 'Deep Water' Clip

In this exclusive clip, Melinda (Ana de Armas) introduces her new “friend” and piano teacher Charlie (Jacob Elordi) to her husband, Vic (Ben Affleck).

Karla Rodriguez1605 days ago
Ana de Armas in the first teaser trailer for Hulu's 'Deep Water,' also starring Ben Affleck.
Pop Culture

Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck Star in Teaser Trailer for Erotic Thriller ‘Deep Water’

The teaser trailer for the erotic thriller 'Deep Water' features Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck as a married couple. It hits Hulu on March 18.

Joe Price1635 days ago
Ana de Armas John Wick spinoff.
Pop Culture

Ana de Armas Reportedly in Talks for Lead Role in 'John Wick' Spinoff Movie 'Ballerina'

'Knives Out' star Ana De Armas is in talks to join the upcoming 'John Wick' spinoff film 'Ballerina.' The upcoming movie will be directed by Len Wiseman.

Abel Shifferaw1744 days ago
dunkin
Pop Culture

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas Reportedly Split

And now we all eagerly await a response from the Dunkin team, whose coffees and various edible products were given free publicity throughout their union.

Trace William Cowen2027 days ago
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ben affleck
Pop Culture

Ben Affleck and 'Knives Out' Star Ana de Armas Are Reportedly Dating

The two are co-stars in the psychological thriller 'Deep Water.'

tara mahadevan2340 days ago
No Time to Die
Pop Culture

Live From Bond 25: On Set for Daniel Craig’s Last Week as 007

We traveled to London to visit the set of the 25th film in the James Bond franchise, April's 'No Time to Die.' Here's what we learned.

Frazier Tharpe2377 days ago

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