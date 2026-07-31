Never Knew a Love Like This Before: Eight Wild Stan Stories to Read Before You Watch 'Swarm' on Prime Video
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From Rachael Ray's 'Lemonade'-stained Instagram to 'Meet Me in Temecula', here are eight wild stan stories to read before you watch the new series 'Swarm.'Vanessa Barros Andrade
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'They Know What They’re Doing:' Ana de Armas and Chris Evans Talk Working With the Russo Brothers on 'The Gray Man'
Ana De Armas and Chris Evans talked about working with the Russo Brothers, creating the fight scenes, and how Evans found clarity in playing a villain.Karla Rodriguez
Our picks for the best new movies & shows for March 18-19. A24's new horror film 'X,' the erotic thriller 'Deep Water,' Keke Palmer's 'Alice' and more.Karla Rodriguez
Hulu's 'Deep Water' is out now, and features the brilliant pairing of Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas, proving that Affleck's best with a strong woman by his side.Karla Rodriguez