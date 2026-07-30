Nike's Studio Fleece Apparel Line Just Dropped

The brand says it worked with over 300 women across the globe to refine various elements of the Nike Studio Fleece pieces, including softness, comfort, structure, color performance, and more. The silhouettes include crewnecks, quarter-zip sweatshirts, full-zip and pullover hoodies, shorts, and sweatpants. The silhouettes are also broken down into three categories, ranging from soft and breathable lightweight pieces, to medium weight for layering, and heavy weight for a structured look.

Nike just launched Studio Fleece, a new women’s-focused apparel line of fleece staples designed to be worn at any point in a female athlete’s day.

The brand also introduces the Solo Fleece line for men, which includes hoodies, crewnecks, sweatpants, and shorts.

“The best of sportswear shows up in Studio Fleece: essential silhouettes decisive in their craft, with unlimited opportunity for self-expression,” Nike’s global styling director, Mellány Sánchez, said. “The beauty of the collection’s design is it adapts to how women move throughout their day. The fits and weights feel both functional and ready to perform—anywhere, anytime.”

Readers who are interested in copping the pieces from the latest Nike Studio Fleece and Solo Fleece collection can do so now at Nike.com. Grab a closer look at the campaign images below, which feature Nike athletes and endorsees like Alysa Liu, Sha’Carri Richardson, Yeat, and others.