Born X Raised Initiates a 'Return to Form' With Its Fall 2026 Collection: Get a Closer Look

Born X Raised tucks a Heat nod into its latest collection. Friday (August. 28), the Los Angeles-based brand is initiating the rollout of its Fall 2026 collection, dubbed “A Return to Form,” with the first of three planned drops. As brand reps explain, the intention behind this collection, as emphasized in its title, is an aim toward reconnecting with the elements that have defined Born X Raised since its inception.

Chief among those elements is a focus on storytelling through design, with the Fall 2026 campaign, seen below, zeroing in on rebellion as an art form. More specifically, the inherent destruction of rebellion, and the beauty therein, plays a central role in the new pieces.

The first drop launches today and features tracksuits, graphic hoodies, graphic tees, baseball jerseys, flannel, embroidered waffle long sleeves, varsity jackets, embossed leather wallets, and Snooty Fox pins.

Below, dig into BXR’s Fall 2026 campaign. Heat fans should indeed spot a nod to an oft-referenced line from the Michael Mann classic.

For a deeper dive, see selections from BXR’s Fall 2026 lookbook below.