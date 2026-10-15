Style

JENNIE, Cher, and Grace Jones Lead New Moncler Campaign Shot by Gabriel Moses

The trio of pioneers star in a new campaign centered on the Moncler Re/Icons collection.

Jennie in a black puffer jacket with a red scarf stands out in a crowd, wearing sunglasses, with a dark background.
Image via Gabriel Moses/Moncler

JENNIE, Cher, and Grace Jones are united as pioneers in a new Moncler campaign shot by Gabriel Moses.

The aim of the campaign, which centers on the new Moncler Re/Icons collection, is to celebrate this trio of complementarily pioneering forces while also introducing reimagined takes on familiar looks from the brand’s archives.

JENNIE, billed as “pioneering a bigger world,” is seen in the Moncler Re/Icons Karakorum jacket in black and Tibb gilet in caramel. Cher, praised in press notes as a pioneer of “genres and generations,” opts for the Moncler Re/Icons Himalaya jacket in white and Verone jacket in black. The Oscar and Grammy winner also wears a yellow scarf as a nod to The Cher Show.

Like JENNIE, Grace Jones, whose contributions as a pioneer are rooted in what Moncler praises as “the power of identity,” wears the Moncler Re/Icons Karakorum jacket, albeit in a deep purple colorway. This choice is intended to reference Jones’ extensive catalog of collaborative work with Jean-Paul Goude.

The Moncler Re/Icons collection is available now, both online and in select stores. Below, get a closer look at the campaign.

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