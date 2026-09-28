Style

Daisy Edgar-Jones Wears McQueen During Press Tour

The star of 'Sense & Sensibility' showed off pieces from the Spring Summer 2026 collection.

McQueen
McQueen

English actress Daisy Edgar-Jones has launched the Sense & Sensibility press tour with bold pieces from the McQueen Spring/Summer 2026 collection.

On Sept. 20, while promoting the film (due out next month), the entertainer wore a corseted bustier in flame red, a t-shirt in ivory merino silk, and a mini skirt in summer floral jacquard with gold frogging embroidery. Completing the look were matching Horn Heel boots in summer floral jacquard.

With credits in Twisters and On Swift Horses, Edgar-Jones is named among Complex’s 26 Best Actors and Actresses in their 20s.

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