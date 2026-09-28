Daisy Edgar-Jones Wears McQueen During Press Tour

English actress Daisy Edgar-Jones has launched the Sense & Sensibility press tour with bold pieces from the McQueen Spring/Summer 2026 collection.

On Sept. 20, while promoting the film (due out next month), the entertainer wore a corseted bustier in flame red, a t-shirt in ivory merino silk, and a mini skirt in summer floral jacquard with gold frogging embroidery. Completing the look were matching Horn Heel boots in summer floral jacquard.