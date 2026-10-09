Style

Moncler Revisits Four Renowned Designs With Re/Icons 2026 Collection

The collection sees the brand updating the Karakorum, Verone, Tibb, and Himalaya, drawing on archival styles from the 1950s through 2009.

Moncler logo seen over the entrance to their brand store in Kiev.
Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty

Moncler is reimagining four archival pieces with its 2025 Re/Icons collection.

Previewed during Paris Fashion Week just a few days ago, the collection revisits designs dating back to the 1950s with The Karakorum jacket, as well as The Verone and The Tibb from the 1980s, and The Himalaya, which debuted in 2009.

In its press release, Moncler describes the Re/Icons collection as bridging two of the brand’s defining pillars: “timeless iconicity rooted in its heritage and the adventurous spirit of alpinism.”

For the first time, the collection will not be limited to outerwear. Shirts, pants, skirts, windbreakers, beanies, balaclavas, and more will also be available.

A pre-launch of the Moncler Re/Icons collection will take place in Paris on Oct. 8, before appearing in a pop-up in Tokyo and the flagship location in New York City on Oct. 14. The global launch of the collection, which includes the brand’s website, will take place on Oct. 15.

Related Stories

Clarks Originals
Style

Clarks Originals Looks Back on 200 Years of Brand History in Debut Apparel Collection

The brand revives archive graphics in its vintage t-shirt tributes to Wallabees and the Trek Man.

Jaelani Turner-Williams58 days ago
Two people on a scooter at night, wearing helmets and masks. One in a fur coat, the other in a red "Supreme" jacket.
Style

Supreme and Nike Unveil Fall 2026 Collection f/ Faux Fur Reversible Parka and More

The full collection launches this week.

Trace William Cowen18 days ago
Oakley.
Style

Oakley Revives Its Jackets Family and Japan Field Gear Line for New Collection

The eyewear brand's new collection features several jackets inspired by its extensive archives.

Joe Price22 days ago

Trending

1
Music50 Cent Dismisses Jay-Z Album Anniversary Hype: 'Why Is It a Big Deal Now?'
2
MusicEminem and EZ Mil Team Up With 'Naruto' Star for New Track 'MADARA'
3
MusicGunna Announces New Record Label, SB THE LABEL
4
SneakersThe Air Jordan 'Space Jam' Collection Is Dropping at Foot Locker
5
Sneakers'Bin 23' Air Jordan 4: Everything You Need to Know
6
Music'Grand Theft Auto VI: The Album' Tracks From Cardi B, Fuerza Regida Released: Listen Here

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App