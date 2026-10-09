Moncler Revisits Four Renowned Designs With Re/Icons 2026 Collection

Previewed during Paris Fashion Week just a few days ago, the collection revisits designs dating back to the 1950s with The Karakorum jacket, as well as The Verone and The Tibb from the 1980s, and The Himalaya, which debuted in 2009.

In its press release, Moncler describes the Re/Icons collection as bridging two of the brand’s defining pillars: “timeless iconicity rooted in its heritage and the adventurous spirit of alpinism.”

For the first time, the collection will not be limited to outerwear. Shirts, pants, skirts, windbreakers, beanies, balaclavas, and more will also be available.

A pre-launch of the Moncler Re/Icons collection will take place in Paris on Oct. 8, before appearing in a pop-up in Tokyo and the flagship location in New York City on Oct. 14. The global launch of the collection, which includes the brand’s website, will take place on Oct. 15.