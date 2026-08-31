Jay-Z’s Roc Nation Hypes Up Fans With Cryptic 'Stay Tuned' Tease as London Shows Draw Near

Jay-Z’s Roc Nation has HOV fans deeply entrenched in a guessing game thanks to a fittingly cryptic tease.
Monday (Aug. 31), Roc Nation shared a brief clip to Instagram showing a stack of TVs amid a larger, seemingly-under-construction setting.
“Stay tuned,” reads the caption, which also gave fans a date of Sept. 1, i.e. tomorrow.
Speculation was immediately rampant as to what, exactly, HOV and company could have on the horizon. Worth noting is that the IG clip was soundtracked by “Girls, Girls, Girls,” a song off HOV’s The Blueprint, which turns 25 next month.
Also worth noting is that another Roc Nation post on Monday, seen below, alerted fans to a special pop-up experience slated to kick off on Sept. 1 in London, meaning the much-discussed tease could very well have been merely a glimpse at something related to that.
We’re now days away from HOV’s London shows, which follow similarly anniversary-focused performances here in the States. Also in September, a new Rick Rubin-directed docuseries will debut via HBO.