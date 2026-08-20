The UFC has collaborated with Drake’s OVO brand on a clothing collection that releases tomorrow. The capsule includes T-shirts featuring fighters and fan favorites that spread across the fighting organization’s history.

Stars include Islam Makhachev, Georges St-Pierre and Nick Diaz, Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor, and Hasbulla. There’s also a zip-up hoodie covered in the signature branding of both UFC and OVO

True to OVO’s roots, Canadian UFC fighter Mike Malott modeled the clothes for the official campaign.

The collection drops Friday, Aug. 21, on OVO’s website. Grab some gear and rep your favorite fighters.