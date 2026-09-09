Patrick Mahomes Adds Three New Oakley Frames to His Signature Series Ahead of NFL Season

The three-style run is led by style Permian, which places a Black Ink frame against matte clear pad print stems and an bold red icon with Prizm™ Ruby lens.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes continues his ongoing partnership with Oakley by fronting the eyewear brand’s latest Signature Series.

Rounding out the capsule is the Sutro Lite Sweep and Resistor Sweep take a both built on a Dark Galaxy frame with Trans Black Ink stems and a Prizm Black lens and a gold icon deco plate.

The palette pulls from the pieces Mahomes preferred in earlier Oakley drops: polished black, gold detailing, and hints of Chiefs red.

The collection is available now at Oakley.com, with select Oakley retail stores also carrying the styles.