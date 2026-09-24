Taylor Swift Teases 'Patient Zero' Video With Dakota Johnson and Colin Farrell Ahead of VMA Premiere

On Thursday, Swift took to Instagram to share footage from the song’s music video, captioning the clip simply, “This Sunday,” while tagging the VMAs.

Taylor Swift sprang a big surprise on fans this week with the announcement of “Patient Zero” and an expanded edition of The Life of a Showgirl. Now, she’s offering the first look at what comes next.

The Video Music Awards are set for Sunday, Sept. 27, at 7:30 p.m. ET, and CBS and MTV have confirmed that the “Patient Zero” music video will have its world premiere during the show. Directed by Swift, the video stars Dakota Johnson and Colin Farrell, both of whom appear in the footage she shared Thursday.

The footage looks like what fans saw during Swift's The Tortured Poets Department era, including a clip of Swift and Johnson standing at a gravesite in the snow. It also shows Swift at a sink, two people jumping into a body of water and Swift and Johnson standing next to a statue.

Johnson and Swift have known each other for a while now. Swift actually penned an essay for the actress when she was included on Time magazine's list of the 100 most influential people in the world.

"As her friend, I can vouch for her realness, but add that she's also one of the most empathetic people I've ever known," Swift stated.