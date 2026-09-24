Music

Taylor Swift Teases 'Patient Zero' Video With Dakota Johnson and Colin Farrell Ahead of VMA Premiere

The singer directed the star-studded visual, which puts two major Hollywood names alongside Swift before its Sunday debut.

Taylor Swift performing on stage, wearing a sparkling dress, holding a microphone, with an arm raised.
Kate Green/Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • Taylor Swift teased her self-directed “Patient Zero” music video, which will premiere during the VMAs on Sunday, Sept. 27.
  • Dakota Johnson and Colin Farrell star in the wintry, cryptic visual, whose preview shows Swift and Johnson at a snowy gravesite and beside a statue.
  • The video arrives alongside Swift’s new single and the expanded album The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore, both due Friday.

Taylor Swift sprang a big surprise on fans this week with the announcement of “Patient Zero” and an expanded edition of The Life of a Showgirl. Now, she’s offering the first look at what comes next.

On Thursday, Swift took to Instagram to share footage from the song’s music video, captioning the clip simply, “This Sunday,” while tagging the VMAs.

The Video Music Awards are set for Sunday, Sept. 27, at 7:30 p.m. ET, and CBS and MTV have confirmed that the “Patient Zero” music video will have its world premiere during the show. Directed by Swift, the video stars Dakota Johnson and Colin Farrell, both of whom appear in the footage she shared Thursday.

The footage looks like what fans saw during Swift's The Tortured Poets Department era, including a clip of Swift and Johnson standing at a gravesite in the snow. It also shows Swift at a sink, two people jumping into a body of water and Swift and Johnson standing next to a statue.

Johnson and Swift have known each other for a while now. Swift actually penned an essay for the actress when she was included on Time magazine's list of the 100 most influential people in the world.

"As her friend, I can vouch for her realness, but add that she's also one of the most empathetic people I've ever known," Swift stated.

Swift's first announcement came on Tuesday when she revealed that she'd be dropping a new single on Friday. Then, on Wednesday, she announced that more songs are on the way.

The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore drops on Friday and is available to pre-order and save now on her official website.

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