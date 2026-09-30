Style

'Sense and Sensibility' Star Daisy Edgar-Jones Wears Alaïa for Sydney Photocall

The Jane Austen adaptation is in theaters in the U.S. in October.

Daisy Edgar-Jones in a white outfit stands in a garden, with a view of a bridge and city skyline in the background.
Image via Getty/Brendon Thorne/Universal Pictures

Daisy Edgar-Jones, star of the latest Sense and Sensibility adaptation, wore pieces from Alaïa’s Summer/Fall 2026 collection during a recent photocall in Sydney promoting the film.

The Golden Globes-nominated actress, also soon to be seen in Here Comes the Flood alongside Denzel Washington and Robert Pattinson, posed in a corset wool knit jumper and pointed ruffle skirt.

In Sense and Sensibility, based on Jane Austen’s classic novel of the same name, Edgar-Jones is joined by Esmé Creed-Miles and Caitríona Balfe. The film hits theaters here in the U.S. on Oct. 16.

Below, catch a recently released trailer.

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