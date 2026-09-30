'Sense and Sensibility' Star Daisy Edgar-Jones Wears Alaïa for Sydney Photocall

Daisy Edgar-Jones, star of the latest Sense and Sensibility adaptation, wore pieces from Alaïa’s Summer/Fall 2026 collection during a recent photocall in Sydney promoting the film.

The Golden Globes-nominated actress, also soon to be seen in Here Comes the Flood alongside Denzel Washington and Robert Pattinson, posed in a corset wool knit jumper and pointed ruffle skirt.

In Sense and Sensibility, based on Jane Austen’s classic novel of the same name, Edgar-Jones is joined by Esmé Creed-Miles and Caitríona Balfe. The film hits theaters here in the U.S. on Oct. 16.

Below, catch a recently released trailer.