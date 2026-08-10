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‘Here Comes the Flood,’ Starring Robert Pattinson and Denzel Washington, Reportedly Delayed to 2027

A loaded year-end movie lineup for Netflix has seemingly forced the streamer to push its star-studded film to next year.

Split image of Robert Pattinson and Denzel Washington.
Gareth Cattermole/Getty; Noam Galai/Getty for SiriusXM

Netflix is reportedly considering pushing back the release date of the heist thriller Here Comes the Flood, starring Robert Pattinson and Denzel Washington.

According to Variety chief awards editor Clayton Davis, a delay has been considered due to the streamer’s already loaded year-end slate that includes the Brad Pitt-led and David Fincher-directed Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood sequel, Léa Seydoux’s Gentle Monster, and La Bola Negra, which received the best director award at Cannes for Javier Calvo and Javier Ambrossi.

Here Comes the Flood is directed by Fernando Meirelles, who was nominated for an Academy Award for the 2002 film City of God, and written by Simon Kinberg (X-Men: Dark Phoenix, Mr. and Mrs. Smith). Davis describes the film as “the story of a bank guard, a teller and a master thief caught in a deadly game of cons and double-crosses, told in a nonlinear fashion.”

With Flood, Pattinson is looking to extend this year’s remarkable theatrical run into 2027. The 40-year-old actor has starred in The Drama and The Odyssey so far this year, and will close out 2026 by portraying Chris Hansen in Primetime, followed by his turn as Scytale in Dune: Part Three.

Netflix has also delayed Saturn Return, a romantic drama starring Charles Melton, Rachel Brosnahan and Will Poulter.

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