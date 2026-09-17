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BABYMETAL Celebrates 'Marvel Zombies: War Zone' Comic Series With Capsule Collection: How to Shop

The collection is available now, exclusively on Complex.

Three members of Babymetal in colorful outfits holding a Babymetal T-shirt with superhero graphics.
Image via Marvel/Complex

BABYMETAL and Marvel’s Avengers are being brought together in a new capsule collection exclusively available to shop on Complex.

The capsule, featuring a limited edition hoodie and t-shirt, zeroes in on a BABYMETAL-ified take on the classic Marvel characters. It also doubles as a fitting commemoration of the recently launched Marvel Zombies: War Zone comic book series, written by Tom Waltz and illustrated by Jaime Infante.

The link between the Japanese metal band and Marvel Zombies goes deeper than that, however, as fans will recall their Poppy-featuring “from me to u” track being prominently featured in a trailer for the Marvel Animation series last year.

Below, get a closer look at the new BABYMETAL x Marvel capsule collection, available to shop now on Complex.

Shop BABYMETAL’s new Marvel capsule collection

BABYMETAL, whose Metal Forth album was given the deluxe treatment earlier this year, is currently on the road for a run of North American tour dates that kicked off with the trio opening for My Chemical Romance in San Diego, California. Next up, the group will perform in Clarkston, Michigan as part of what’s been billed as “the biggest BABYMETAL tour ever.”

Shop BABYMETAL on Complex

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