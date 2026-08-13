Anime Gift Guide: The Best T-Shirts, Merch & Collabs Available Now on Complex

Price: $150

How To Buy: Shop Anime —> Freeza Belt on Complex

Freeza has supplied Dragon Ball Z with one of its most enduring villains, and Stolen Arts turns that menace into a wearable statement piece. The limited-edition belt features anime-inspired graphics along the strap and a custom removable buckle, giving the accessory its own point of view rather than treating it as an afterthought. It is a sharp option for someone who wants their fandom reference integrated into an outfit instead of printed across a tee.