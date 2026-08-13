Anime Gift Guide: The Best T-Shirts, Merch & Collabs Available Now on Complex

Anime and manga fandom has always moved comfortably through streetwear, sportswear, and collectible design, and Complex’s anime shop collection reflects that range. There are familiar worlds here—Dragon Ball Z, Naruto, One Piece, Bleach, and Yu-Gi-Oh!—alongside current manga favorites such as Kagurabachi and Ultimate Exorcist Kiyoshi. From a bold statement belt to a display-ready art figure and plenty of everyday layers, here are some of the best anime merch and streetwear collabs available on Complex right now…
CAPTAIN TSUBASA x UMBRO HOODIE
Price: $90
How To Buy: Shop Anime —> CAPTAIN TSUBASA x UMBRO HOODIE on Complex
Captain Tsubasa has always been inseparable from the beautiful game, which makes an Umbro partnership feel right at home. The black pullover comes from a special capsule joining the soccer brand with the anime series, placing Umbro and Captain Tsubasa logos across the front and sleeves before finishing with baby Tsubasa and a soccer ball on the back. It is an easy entry point for fans who want a sportswear silhouette with a specific anime reference.
ONE PIECE Chopper Story Tee
Price: $42–$44
How To Buy: Shop Anime —> ONE PIECE Chopper Story Tee on Complex
Tony Tony Chopper has been a fan favorite across One Piece’s sprawling world, and this light-blue tee places the Straw Hat doctor at the center of a front-and-back graphic story. The relaxed shirt is cut from heavyweight soft-spun cotton, giving it a substantial feel for everyday wear. The soft color and two-sided treatment make it an easy pickup for the One Piece loyalist.
Stolen Arts Freeza Belt
Price: $150
How To Buy: Shop Anime —> Freeza Belt on Complex
Freeza has supplied Dragon Ball Z with one of its most enduring villains, and Stolen Arts turns that menace into a wearable statement piece. The limited-edition belt features anime-inspired graphics along the strap and a custom removable buckle, giving the accessory its own point of view rather than treating it as an afterthought. It is a sharp option for someone who wants their fandom reference integrated into an outfit instead of printed across a tee.
JUJUTSU KAISEN Sukuna Arrives Tee
Price: $42
How To Buy: Shop Anime —> Sukuna Arrives Tee on Complex
Sukuna brings a menacing energy to Jujutsu Kaisen, and this athletic-grey tee keeps its focus fixed on the character with a front graphic. The shirt uses heavyweight soft-spun cotton in a relaxed fit, making it a straightforward layer that is easy to wear on repeat. It is a clean entry point for the Jujutsu Kaisen fan who wants a sharp series reference.
BLEACH Urahara LS Tee
Price: $54–$58
How To Buy: Shop Anime —> BLEACH Urahara LS Tee on Complex
Kisuke Urahara’s reserved confidence makes him a natural fit for a long sleeve, and this white Bleach tee gives the character room to work across its front and both sleeves. The heavyweight soft-spun cotton shirt is cut for a relaxed, broken-in feel. It is also a limited item that will not be restocked, giving longtime Bleach fans an extra reason to pick it up now.
NARUTO Team 7 Knit Sweater
Price: $80
How To Buy: Shop Anime —> NARUTO Team 7 Knit Sweater on Complex
Team 7 is central to the Naruto story, and this black-and-white sweater gives the group a more considered treatment than a standard graphic shirt. The heavyweight, relaxed-fit knit uses an all-over graphic body and solid black sleeves, making it an easy layer for colder days. It is a gift for the longtime fan looking to move their Naruto rotation beyond a hoodie or tee.
Hunter x Hunter BFFs Pullover Hoodie
Price: $90
How To Buy: Shop Anime —> Hunter x Hunter BFFs Pullover Hoodie on Complex
The enduring draw of Hunter x Hunter lies as much in its friendships as in its action, and the BFFs hoodie taps directly into that side of the series. The Poseidon Blue layer uses a mid-weight cotton-blend fleece, with graphics at the front and left sleeve. As a limited item that will not be restocked, it is a thoughtful piece for the fan who has kept the series close for years.
Yu-Gi-Oh! Duality LS Tee
Price: $50
How To Buy: Shop Anime —> Yu-Gi-Oh! Duality LS Tee on Complex
Yu-Gi-Oh! has always balanced spectacle with strategy, and the Duality Long Sleeve brings that world to an unfussy white shirt. The piece is cut from heavyweight soft-spun cotton with graphics across the front and right sleeve, creating a layered look without overworking the design. As a Shonen Jump Store exclusive, it is a fitting gift for the duelist looking for official merch with more presence than a standard short-sleeve.
Kagurabachi Chihiro Stealth Zip Jacket
Price: $78
How To Buy: Shop Anime —> Kagurabachi Chihiro Stealth Zip Jacket on Complex
Kagurabachi has become a new-generation manga favorite, and the Chihiro Stealth Zip Jacket channels that momentum into a technical outer layer. The black windbreaker uses a double-layer construction: a sheer top fabric veils the left-chest and back graphics beneath it. The effect gives the jacket visual depth while keeping the anime reference understated.
Steel Ball Run Lucy Steel Tee
Price: $42–$46
How To Buy: Shop Anime —> Steel Ball Run Lucy Steel Tee on Complex
The JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure universe is known for a visual language all its own, and Steel Ball Run gives that sensibility a frontier-era setting. The Spring Tan Lucy Steel tee pairs its front graphic with heavyweight, enzyme-washed cotton for a soft, broken-in hand. It is a limited item that will not be restocked, making it a strong final pick for the JoJo fan who appreciates one of the franchise’s deeper chapters.
Ultimate Exorcist Kiyoshi Tattoos Glow In The Dark Pullover Hoodie
Price: $106
How To Buy: Shop Anime —> Ultimate Exorcist Kiyoshi Tattoos Glow In The Dark Pullover Hoodie on Complex
For fans who want to make an impression after dark, the Spiced Plum hoodie from Ultimate Exorcist Kiyoshi delivers. Kiyoshi’s tattoo graphics cover its front, back, and sleeves, with the sleeve artwork designed to glow in the dark. Its heavyweight fleece and relaxed fit keep the full-coverage graphic grounded in a wearable cold-weather staple.
ASTRO BOY: REIMAGINED x VANDYTHEPINK® (1000%)
Price: $750
How To Buy: Shop Anime —> ASTRO BOY: REIMAGINED x VANDYTHEPINK® (1000%) on Complex
Astro Boy remains one of anime’s foundational characters, and this 1000% collectible gives Tezuka’s creation a distinctly fashion-minded update. The figure arrives through ANIME Impulse and Tezuka Productions in a jersey top by VANDYTHEPINK®, the label of South Korean designer Junghoon Son. It is a display-ready centerpiece for a shelf, studio, or living room—and for the person who collects art figures with the same care they bring to their wardrobe.