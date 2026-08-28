Pop Mart Teams With The Hundreds for Hirono Collab at Complex LA

Pop Mart has teamed up with The Hundreds for a new Hirono collaborative collection that will make its debut at Complex Los Angeles.

The new collection prominently features Hirono, the character created by contemporary artist Lang, and The Hundreds co-founder Bobby Hundreds’ Adam Bomb character. The collection brings together collectible art and streetwear, with pieces including collaborative figures and apparel. It’ll make its debut at Complex LA, located at 433 N. Fairfax Ave., on August 28, and will be available there until August 30.

Pieces included $36 T-shirts, $72 sweatshirts, $32 hats, $29.99 Pop Mart figures, and $17.99 pendants. The full collection will later be available on the Hundreds and Pop Mart websites starting September 4.

“The Hundreds has made a lasting impact on fashion and culture over the last two decades, and I’m honored for POP MART to collaborate with the brand as we bring Hirono’s story to life in a new way for our communities,” said Lang.

“Hirono and Adam Bomb come from different worlds, but they share a belief in the power of characters, creativity, and storytelling,” added Bobby Hundreds. “Bringing these two worlds together with Pop Mart feels like a natural evolution of that spirit—and an opportunity to create something truly special for the communities who have grown with The Hundreds and discovered Hirono along the way.”