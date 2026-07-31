Jeremiah Smith Is the Face of the Adidas Jellyfish

Jeremiah Smith is a generational prospect. He's one of the best collegiate wide receivers we've seen in recent memory. In his two seasons at Ohio State, he's averaged 82 catches, 1,280 yards, and 14 touchdowns. He's the top non-quarterback on every single mock draft for next year's draft. And now, he's the face of Adidas' best new lifestyle model in arguably a decade, the Virginia Adistar Jellyfish. Smith signed with Adidas in 2025, a stark contrast to the uniform he wears on Saturdays—Ohio State is inarguably one of the biggest collegiate programs endorsed by Nike. Complex joined Smith in May this year in South Florida as he filmed his first individual campaign with the Three Stripes.

Smith starred in a still-unreleased film that highlights how his work ethic and style of play inspires the youth growing up on the South Florida hills where he once trained. The previous night, he was captured as the new face of Pharrell's Virginia Adistar Jellyfish, beginning with the Triple White release on August 1.

"It was definitely humbling," Smith tells Complex of being named the new face of the Jellyfish. "Not everybody gets opportunities like this and it’s cool they see something in me. Sometimes athletes get put into a box, and I am excited to show my creative side through fashion."

Smith took some time away from the shoot to sit down with Complex to unbox the brand new colorway of the Jellyfish, talk to us about his partnership with the brand, his passion for cars, and much more. The Triple White colorway of the Adidas Jellyfish will release across the globe tomorrow on Complex and other Three Stripes stockists. The following interview has been lightly edited and condensed for clarity.

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Complex: When did fashion first become important to you beyond just throwing clothes on?

Jeremiah Smith: Well, like this year. This year, at 20 years old?

Yeah.

Oh wow. So what were you wearing before? Just whatever?

Whatever, yeah. I ain't really have much. I ain't really had that much money to just go shopping for real. So now I have the money to shop and buy whatever I want. What was your reaction to becoming the new face of the Adistar Jellyfish and part of the Virginia world?

It was definitely humbling. Not everybody gets opportunities like this, and it’s cool they see something in me. Sometimes athletes get put into a box, and I am excited to show my creative side through fashion. What does this partnership and announcement mean to you at this stage of your career?

It’s big for me. I’m always going to be an athlete first but getting an opportunity like this while I am still in college is incredible. I’ve always been interested in fashion and to tap into my interests on and off the field through this partnership has been great. What do you like most about the sneaker and how does it match your personal style?

I like that the Jellyfish can fit whatever vibe you're going for. You can throw them on with pretty much anything and they still stand out without trying too hard. Whether I'm keeping it simple or dressing it up a little more, they’re versatile. That's probably my favorite part—they're comfortable, they're different, and they fit my style.

Why do you feel the Adistar Jellyfish fits your personality and energy?There’s so many details, like it’s very dynamic, but it’s still a solid shoe. I always want to look good but need to be comfortable, and these shoes hit both of those easily. Okay. What's the biggest difference between how athletes dress now versus in the past?

Oh my God, totally different. Back then, they like that tight stuff. Wait, hold on, slow down.

It's true. Now it's like, like I don't know how to explain it. It's just different. Like it's people put different things together. I think back then a lot of people like to match. Now people just throwing anything and just make it look good. Who had better style back then or now?

Back then, you had some people with style, but I gotta go with people in our generation. Which athlete’s style, living or dead, do you look up to, and why?

Right now, gotta go with Shai. Shai's different with his clothes. Stephon Diggs.

What's one trend you'll never wear, no matter how popular it gets?

Overalls. Yeah, probably. What's the wildest part about becoming financially stable and successful this young? Like it blows your mind. Like oh my gosh! Like I can help my parents financially, or just like what makes [you] wake up in the morning and be like, damn, like I can do this now because of the money?

Yeah, like you said, like I could help my parents a lot at a very young age. Back then, you know, kids couldn't get paid in college. They had to wait till they get in the NFL, no help from their parents. But you know, kids at now 17 now, 18, 19 year olds, 20 years old, we able to help our parents and help people in our family and people back in our community with certain things, so it's truly a blessing as you look at it that way.

In the same breath, what was the first purchase that you made that made you sit back and be like, "Okay, life is different now?”

First big purchase. I think I bought my grandma's house. How old were you?

Oh, I bought it this last year. Yeah, 19. Crazy. That's a different type of flex. Congratulations.

Thank you. She probably loved that. What was her reaction?

She was pretty happy. Okay, another question. What's the dumbest thing you almost bought once seeing the NIL checks came in?

Dumbest thing? I don't think there was one.

Smart man.

I mean, we young. I mean, we gon’ make financial mistakes at a young age. I think mine is just clothes. I'm really big on clothes and shoes, so probably a lot of dumb clothes. What would young Jeremiah think about seeing your life now?

Be very proud. Be very shocked about all the hard work that I put in is finally paying off. What did growing up in Miami teach you about confidence?

Well, growing up in Miami taught me a lot about confidence. I mean, we just got that swagger about us. Go make a play. We gon’ make you feel bad about yourself. You know, just building that confidence every play. I do think when I meet people from Miami, they have like such a crazy amount of confidence. Do you think any other city comes close to your confidence? I'm from Philly. Are we close?

Philly's close. People from Texas, and some people from Jersey as well. Jersey surprised me. A few months ago, you went viral for saying your dream car was a matte black Lamborghini Urus, which you already bought. Can you talk about why that was your dream car?

It was my dream car because that's something I wanted. It's just something that caught my eye at a very young age. I mean, I don't know what year that car came out, but it was something I always liked. It came out when I was probably like, I don't know, 12, 13 years old.