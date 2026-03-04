Complex and Disney’s BLACKPINK Capsule Collection Designed by Bobby Kim: How To Buy

The assortment spans tees, sweatshirts, crop tops, tank tops, a tote bag, and a fitted hat, each combining Disney heritage visuals with BLACKPINK's modern edge. Each purchase from the special edition drop includes a collection exclusive photocard featuring one of the four members: JISOO, JENNIE, ROSÉ, or LISA.

The BLACKPINK x Disney Capsule Collection will be available to purchase on March 5 at 9:00 a.m. PT / 12 p.m. ET at Complex.com

“This punk-inspired collection is all about expressing your individuality and challenging the status quo with confidence,” Bobby Kim, Global Creative Director of Disney Consumer Products, said in a statement. “As a global pop-culture phenomenon, BLACKPINK's fearless creativity and boundary-breaking style are at the heart of this capsule, making them the ideal creative force to kick off a high-impact series of collections with Complex.”

The capsule reimagines iconic Disney characters such as Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse through a rebellious lens influenced by 1970s London punk style, translated into streetwear silhouettes by Complex. The designs reflect BLACKPINK's global presence and cultural influence as a leading K-pop group under YG Entertainment.

BLACKPINK released their third mini-album DEADLINE last Friday. The K-Pop quartet’s release shares its name with their DEADLINE World Tour, which played stadiums beginning in July 2025 in South Korea, before wrapping up in January 2026 in Hong Kong.