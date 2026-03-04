Style

Complex and Disney’s BLACKPINK Capsule Collection Designed by Bobby Kim: How To Buy

Here's how to get your hands on the new collection from BLACKPINK.

Person wearing a Blackpink Mickey Mouse shirt, pink gloves, and a skirt, walking on a street with cars in the background.
Complex

BLACKPINK is teaming up with Disney and Complex for a limited-edition capsule. The BLACKPINK Capsule is a punk-inspired collaboration pairing character designs by Disney's Global Creative Director Bobby Kim with exclusive BLACKPINK collectible photocards. The limited release is available only on Complex.com beginning March 5 at 9:00 AM PST.

The assortment spans tees, sweatshirts, crop tops, tank tops, a tote bag, and a fitted hat, each combining Disney heritage visuals with BLACKPINK's modern edge. Each purchase from the special edition drop includes a collection exclusive photocard featuring one of the four members: JISOO, JENNIE, ROSÉ, or LISA.

Where Can I Buy the BLACKPINK x Disney Capsule Collection?

The BLACKPINK x Disney Capsule Collection will be available to purchase on March 5 at 9:00 a.m. PT / 12 p.m. ET at Complex.com

“This punk-inspired collection is all about expressing your individuality and challenging the status quo with confidence,” Bobby Kim, Global Creative Director of Disney Consumer Products, said in a statement. “As a global pop-culture phenomenon, BLACKPINK's fearless creativity and boundary-breaking style are at the heart of this capsule, making them the ideal creative force to kick off a high-impact series of collections with Complex.”

The capsule reimagines iconic Disney characters such as Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse through a rebellious lens influenced by 1970s London punk style, translated into streetwear silhouettes by Complex. The designs reflect BLACKPINK's global presence and cultural influence as a leading K-pop group under YG Entertainment.

BLACKPINK released their third mini-album DEADLINE last Friday. The K-Pop quartet’s release shares its name with their DEADLINE World Tour, which played stadiums beginning in July 2025 in South Korea, before wrapping up in January 2026 in Hong Kong.

Shop the BLACKPINK x Disney Capsule at Complex

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