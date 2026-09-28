WWE Superfan 'Sign Guy' Rick Achberger Dies After Recent Health Issues

Rick Achberger, the longtime WWE superfan known to wrestling audiences as "Sign Guy," has died. Lance Peterson, co-host of the WCCW World ClassCast podcast, announced Achberger's death on X on Sunday, Sept. 27. A cause of death was not disclosed. "It's with a heavy heart that I announce the passing of WWE Sign Guy Rick Achberger, today Sunday 9/27/26," Peterson wrote. "He was an absolute great guy and loved talking with fans at the shows." Peterson added that Achberger had dealt with health issues in recent years before his condition worsened over the past month. "He tackled some health problems a couple of years ago, but last month began to go downhill rapidly. Rest in peace," he wrote.

Achberger became a recognizable figure among WWE fans through his frequent appearances in the crowd, where he could often be spotted wearing his signature red hat and blue shirt while holding signs during televised events.

One of his most memorable signs read, "It's unanimous... Edge does suck!" The sign, aimed at WWE Hall of Famer Adam "Edge" Copeland, became part of Achberger's identity as a fan and appeared in the photos Peterson shared when he announced his death. Big E and Bayley were among those in the wrestling community who paid tribute to Achberger after learning of his passing. The former WWE Champion recalled looking forward to seeing him at events and remembered their interactions fondly. "Very sorry to hear of Sign Guy's passing. Always looked forward to seeing his signature red hat and blue shirt," Big E wrote on X. "Our interactions were always fun and light-hearted. My sincerest condolences to Rick and his loved ones."

Bayley recalled feeling like she made it in the industry when Achberger made signs for her. "I watched Sign Guy when I was just a kid, I even remember him being interviewed on WWE Confidential. Felt like I really made it when he started making signs for me. I’m so thankful for all the fun memories we have throughout the years. The wrestling world will miss you, Rick," she tweeted.

News of Achberger's death prompted additional tributes on social media, with wrestling fans remembering his presence in WWE crowds and the signs that made him particularly recognizable during the Ruthless Aggression era. "For decades, Rick was a fixture at events holding a sign that expressed exactly how he felt about you that given evening,” Triple H said in a statement.

“We send condolences to his family and friends,” he added.