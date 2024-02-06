Ronnie Fieg on Cam'ron's Single for Kith Records, His Spring 2024 Campaign, and More

Going back to the David Z days, were there any moments with Cam?

He came to David Z, but I wasn't the one who helped him. So I didn't have that relationship with him early. I helped Jim [Jones] in the past, but not Cam. But I remember him coming to the store. I think we have photos with him. I'm talking right around Confessions of Fire, like ‘96. Mase was coming in around that time too. 1996 was the most influential year of my life, which is why we reference it sometimes with the brand. Cam dropped Confessions of Fire and N.O.R.E. dropped N.O.R.E. Those two albums are in my top 10 most played albums of my life because of the era in which they came out. That was when I first started driving and stealing my parents’ car, you know what I'm saying? And that's the shit that was playing. That was a very important moment in hip-hop. Those moments before social media and the Internet, I feel like that was the peak of analog influence for style and sense of individuality. That was the most important time for style in my life.

Your post alluded to that, how music videos were such a big source of style inspiration for you. Are there any particular moments when you think about that?

I'm not the only one, but I was helping a lot of these artists buy products for their videos. When you saw Mase and Diddy in the “Been Around the World” video, I sold them the Dolomites that they wore in that video. When Lauryn Hill raps about “Gore-Tex and sweats, I make treks like I’m homeless,” she came in and bought her first pair of Gore-Tex boots with me. The entire Wu-Tang Clan used to come in and buy their Wallies with me and then go down the block and get them dyed. And Method Man and Mary J. in “All I Need” when Method Man climbs the fence and is wearing those Grant Hills and the Helly Hansen jacket. The next week everyone was wearing Helly Hansen jackets and Grant Hills.The influence that it had was crazy. And you didn't feel like you were one of many because you couldn't share it on social. To you, it was like your personal relationship with that song and that video. That's why I am who I am right now. I have such an emotional tie to product from that era. If I didn't grow up in that era, I don't think I could have been as passionate about product as I am today.

Do you think that still exists today in some way? You mentioned social media making it different.

I think that the older generation still feels the same way when they open up a fresh pair of Timbs, a fresh pair of Wallabees, a fresh pair of Air Forces. They still have that same feeling. The younger generation, I don't think they're as loyal to any brand. I think that things are a bit more trend driven, but that's not necessarily a bad thing. It's just the adjustment of knowing how to be consistent in what you do and not starting to go where the wind goes. So if you look at the aesthetic of Kith and what we offer in terms of product, it's been very consistent with the evolution. It's been more of an evolution than a pivot to trend. So the product just keeps getting better because we look at what we've made in the past and upgrade that. I think that it's so important in today's world to have blinders on and not get influenced by one trend or the other when you're a brand. We're not trend driven. We are in the business of making the best product possible, and I think we have a great identity and foundation that we started with a very long time ago. We have been working off of that ever since.

Kith has a wide scope as far as the partnerships and collaborations it does. How does that thought process factor into who you're choosing to work with next on a collaborative level?

I think that it has to always come from a place of authenticity for me and what I like and love. Very few times have I strayed away from that. For example, I don't play golf. But the TaylorMade collection was because I have some people here, like my VP of product, who are really passionate about golf and then I get educated on it. Even though I'm not passionate about golf, I know that he's passionate about golf. So I know it makes sense for our brand because he's been here for 11 years now. The consistency of the filter we see product through is what makes us who we are. When you look at a piece, you could tell it's ours by fabric and construction. I think collaboratively, 99% of the brands that we work with are brands that I love. I want people to see the version of that brand the way I see it. I want them to see the product that I think the brand should be making through our lens. I think that a point of view is the most important thing you can have right now if you're a brand, and our point of view is very concise.

Do you worry about or have conversations about spreading the Kith brand too thin in that way?

We're going to be 13 years old in September. We have 14 stores in 13 years. We're a global brand. We’ve had opportunities to open hundreds of stores, thousands of stores throughout the years. I’ve actually kept it super tight. We don't wholesale the brand. A lot of the product now is in-store only. You can't even get it online.