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Swizz Beatz Teams Up With CB2 to Launch Casa Dean Furniture and Home Decor Collection

The Grammy-winning producer brings his creative vision to home design with CB2's latest collection.

Swizz Beatz in a stylish black suit with red accents poses in front of a dark background with white text.
(Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Art Basel)

Key Takeaways

  • Swizz Beatz teamed with CB2 and Studio ANANSI founder Evan Jerry to launch Casa Dean, a home collection shaped by his love of art, music, and collecting.
  • Standouts include the Love Star Olive Sectional, Brazilian Modern-inspired Brainstorm Chair, and Lam-Louie DJ Console for displaying vinyl.
  • The furniture, lighting, rugs, decor, and accessories feature green leather, warm woods, New Zealand wool, and commissioned paintings by Megan Gabrielle, and are available now through CB2.

Swizz Beatz is bringing his creative vision for music and art into home design with a new furniture collection.

On Thursday (Oct. 15), the Grammy-winning producer launched the Casa Dean collection in partnership with CB2, featuring furniture, lighting, and decorative pieces inspired by his passion for art, music, and collecting.

Developed alongside designer Evan Jerry, founder of Studio ANANSI, the collection centers on the concept of a "creative home," where artistic expression and everyday living come together.

Shop Swizz Beatz on Complex

"The ‘Creative Home’ is something everyone should have, especially people who express themselves through the arts," Swizz Beatz said in a statement. "I’m thrilled to have partnered with CB2 and Evan Jerry to bring Casa Dean to life. I hope people feel the energy in this collection and are inspired to make it their own."

The collection features sofas, chairs, rugs, lighting, wall décor, and accessories, all incorporating rich green leather inspired by Swizz's appreciation for British racing green, along with warm wood finishes and New Zealand wool.

Among the standout pieces are the curved Love Star Olive Sectional, the Brazilian Modern-inspired Brainstorm Chair and the Lam-Louie DJ Console, designed to display vinyl records.

Additional offerings include the Baza Ivory Sectional, Baza Black Leather Sofa, and Dean Inom Drinkware. The collection also features commissioned paintings by artist Megan Gabrielle, reflecting Swizz's background as an art collector.

Jerry, who helped translate the producer's ideas into the collection, praised the creative approach taken by Swizz.

"Swizz has a serious respect for craft and art history," Jerry said.

The Casa Dean collection is available now at CB2 stores nationwide and through CB2.com.

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