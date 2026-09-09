Alicia Keys, Swizz Beatz Link With Bonhams to Launch Royalty Award Program for Artists

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz, both known for their shared prowess as art collectors, are hoping to change up the auction world with their Deans’ Choice initiative.

In a joint statement, the couple, founders of The Dean Collection, underscored the inspiration behind their partnership with Bonhams, emphasizing the repeated realization that living artists weren’t benefiting from the resale of their works, either at auctions or on the larger secondary market. To drive home their point, they compared the shortcomings of this model to how musicians receive royalties for their work.

“It lasts our whole life and it's even something we can leave to our children,” Swizz and Alicia said. “Bonhams immediately understood how important being a part of a vision like this would be and they were eager to partner with us on a game-changing idea.”